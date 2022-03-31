Zelig Weiss, who co-developed the swanky William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, now has his eye on a Bed-Stuy site with a litigious history near the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Weiss’ Riverside Developers is planning a seven-story, 83-unit residential building at 22 Skillman Street, according to permits filed with the NYC Department of Buildings.

Daniel Condatore of Mode Architects is listed as the architect of record for the project. It is unclear whether Weiss intends to build condos or apartments. The building will also include 40 parking spaces.

Weiss’ moves are closely followed in Brooklyn, as was his falling out with former partner Yoel Goldman of All Year Management, who was once among the borough’s largest landlords.

The site was involved in a 2016 dispute in which Goldman sued Weiss and another investor for allegedly engineering a “sham merger” to fleece him out of a redevelopment partnership at two Bed-Stuy properties: 376-378 Flushing Avenue and 39-51 Franklin Avenue — another address for 22 Skillman Street.

Goldman sued Weiss again last year, alleging that Weiss failed to oblige by a settlement agreement that Goldman said was supposed to give him the parcel at 39-51 Franklin Avenue, Weiss alleged, however, that Goldman never abided by the terms of the settlement because he failed to make certain required payments to Weiss. Around this time, Goldman’s real estate empire was crumbling under pressure from creditors and left in the hands of chief restructuring officers.

Weiss had previously partnered with Goldman to develop the William Vale hotel. The two had another falling out and an All Year entity sued, alleging that Weiss, who runs the hotel, had diverted money and refused to pay rent while it was operating. While that dispute was ongoing, Weiss then attempted to buy the hotel for $163 million.