Open Menu

Health care system’s FiDi lease is lower Manhattan’s largest in 18 months

MJHS inked 138K sf lease at 55 Water Street

New York /
Apr.April 01, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

MJHS CEO David Wagner in front of 55 Water Street (MJHS Health System, LoopNet)

Manhattan’s office market continues to struggle, but that doesn’t mean some tenants aren’t betting on the city’s recovery in a major way.

Not-for-profit health care system MJHS signed a lease for more than 138,000 square feet at 55 Water Street, the New York Business Journal reported. According to CBRE, it’s the largest new lease in lower Manhattan in the last 18 months.

The lease is for 30 years, according to the Business Journal. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.

The health system plans to consolidate most of its Brooklyn offices, along with its current Manhattan location, into its two-floor footprint at the Financial District building. The organization, which offers various health services to individuals, will be reducing its overall footprint by 20 percent, but maintain a presence in Brooklyn and Garden City.

The organization settled on the building to improve quality of life and access to public transportation for employees, MJHS Health System CEO David Wagner told the outlet. Wagner also said the organization was able to get favorable terms due to the pandemic.

Read more

The Retirement Systems of Alabama, owner of 55 Wall Street, was represented by a CBRE team including Howard Fiddle and Brad Gerla in the lease. MJHS was represented by a CBRE team including Chris Mansfield and Harly Stevens.

MJHS’ deal comes around six months after another tenant signed a major sublease deal for roughly the same amount of space at 55 Water Street. Fintech firm DailyPay inked a 137,000-square-foot sublease on a 12-year term from space leased by S&P Global. The company planned to move its headquarters in early 2022.

Despite these big deals, Manhattan’s office market is still struggling. The availability rate in the borough hit 19 percent during the first quarter, the highest availability rate recorded by Savills going back to 2000.

The picture is even more dire in the Financial District. More than 25 percent of the neighborhood’s offices are reportedly available to rent, up from 17 percent a year ago.

[NYBJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateManhattan Office Marketoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    KABR Group CEO Ken Pasternak in front of 163 Franklin Street (left) and 750 Summer Street (right) in Stamford (KABR Group, ApartmentFinder.com, Zillow, iStock)
    NJ-based real estate firm continues push into Stamford
    NJ-based real estate firm continues push into Stamford
    Highgate Hotel's Mahmood Khimji and Mehdi Khimji with the Wagner Hotel (Highgate, /Ritz-carlton-battery-park, iStock)
    Bankrupt hotelier Howard Wu stiffed operator of $23M: suit
    Bankrupt hotelier Howard Wu stiffed operator of $23M: suit
    Startup raises $15M to slash building systems design, construction costs
    Startup raises $15M to slash building systems design, construction costs
    Startup raises $15M to slash building systems design, construction costs
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Landlords’ profits drop nearly 8%, most in 17 years: rent board
    Landlords’ profits drop nearly 8%, most in 17 years: rent board
    22 Skillman Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    William Vale developer Zelig Weiss plans resi project near Navy Yard
    William Vale developer Zelig Weiss plans resi project near Navy Yard
    From left: Doug Tiesi, CEO, Argentic, and Ben Ashkenazy, CEO, Ashkenazy Acquisitions, in front of 115 Seventh Avenue (Argentic Investment Management, LoopNet, iStock)
    Ashkenazy loses original Barneys building
    Ashkenazy loses original Barneys building
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    FiDi’s empty offices lift Manhattan’s availability to quarterly high
    FiDi’s empty offices lift Manhattan’s availability to quarterly high
    Harry Macklowe and 1 Wall Street (Getty, Gryffindor derivative work: Justass, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Macklowe seeks $1.1B refi of One Wall Street
    Macklowe seeks $1.1B refi of One Wall Street
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.