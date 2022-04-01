Open Menu

Jobs report brings good news for real estate

Gains in leisure and hospitality; remote work declines

National /
Apr.April 01, 2022 01:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Restaurants, bars and hotels hired 112,000 workers in March, a show of modest strength in the sector as national employment climbed to within 1 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The economy added 431,000 jobs last month with notable gains in leisure and hospitality, construction, building services and rental and leasing, according to figures released by the Department of Labor on Friday.

“March was another strong month for the job market,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in a statement. “Job gains were well above what can be sustained for the longer term.”

Monthly job growth averaged 562,000 in the first quarter of the year following upward revisions for January and February, matching monthly gains made during 2021.

Pandemic-related job losses in leisure and hospitality have left a hole in the U.S. economy. The sector accounts for 1.5 million of the 1.6 million positions lost since February 2020. The sector’s job gains in March were about one-quarter less than the gains reported in January and February.

Read more

Office landlords have reason to cheer the new data, as the number of people who reported working from home fell to 10 percent from 13 percent in February. “As the federal government and others return to work in April, this number should drop sharply,” Fratantoni predicted. “This is good news for commercial real estate lenders and investors.”

Retailers hired 49,000 people in March and now employ 278,000 more people than in February 2020. The construction industry returned to its pre-pandemic level after hiring 19,000 workers, and some 22,000 were hired to provide services to buildings.

Real estate rental and leasing added 14,000 jobs in March, while hiring in warehousing, which was already above pre-pandemic levels, was flat.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Coronavirushotel market; hospitalityRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vuori CEO Joe Kudla and 106 Spring Street (Vuori, Compass)
    Outdoor brand leases Soho corner for first East Coast store
    Outdoor brand leases Soho corner for first East Coast store
    680 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan (Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for Real Deal)
    Swarovski to shine at forthcoming Fifth Ave flagship
    Swarovski to shine at forthcoming Fifth Ave flagship
    From left: Fridge No More CEO Pavel Danilov; Buyk CEO James Walker (LinkedIn/Pavel Danilov, LinkedIn/James Walker, Buyk)
    Russian sanctions claim NYC rapid delivery startups
    Russian sanctions claim NYC rapid delivery startups
    Jose Armario, chief executive officer, Bojangles (University of Miami Alumni Association, iStock)
    Bojangles to make tri-state area debut
    Bojangles to make tri-state area debut
    Cedar Reality Trust's Bruce Schanzer (Cedar Reality Trust, iStock)
    Shopping-center REIT Cedar Realty Trust sells entire portfolio for $1.2B
    Shopping-center REIT Cedar Realty Trust sells entire portfolio for $1.2B
    Sotheby's broker Rylan Jacka (Sotheby's International Realty)
    Amagansett boutique with upstairs apartment lists for $12M
    Amagansett boutique with upstairs apartment lists for $12M
    Rihanna in front of 182 Flatbush Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty coming to Brooklyn
    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty coming to Brooklyn
    Dispensaries (iStock)
    Green Rush: RIPCO leases to cannabis operators
    Green Rush: RIPCO leases to cannabis operators
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.