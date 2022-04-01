Open Menu

Paramount CEO rode stock price dip to a raise

Favorable timing for options grant boosts Albert Behler’s 2021 pay

National /
Apr.April 01, 2022 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Paramount Group chairman Albert Behler (Getty Images, iStock)

Timing is everything, as proven by Paramount Group CEO Albert Behler’s pay boost last year due to an options grant coming at the right moment.

Behler’s total compensation last year was $9.7 million, a rise from $9.3 million in 2020, Crain’s reported. The bump came due in part to options grant provided to the chief executive on Jan. 11, 2021. Behler had an ability to buy about 780,000 shares at a closing price of $8.63 per share; Paramount has since valued the grant at $1.6 million.

The REIT’s stock price fell by 5 percent in 2021, Crain’s reported, and is 26 percent down from its pre-pandemic level. The stock was trading at $10.90 per share on Thursday.

Behler’s compensation jump also looks stark when compared to some of his peers. A regulatory filing reported by Crain’s showed Empire State Realty Trust’s Tony Malkin saw his compensation drop by more than 20 percent last year.

It’s been a busy few months for Behler, who recently fought off an unsolicited takeover bid from Monarch Alternative Capital.

Paramount’s board of directors were unanimous in rejecting the bid, which came in at $12 per share, a 33 percent premium on what the shares were worth when the offer was made.

Read more

Behler claimed the all-cash bid undervalued the REIT, which executed more than one million square feet of leases last year. Behler didn’t close the door on an acquisition in the future, though.

The chairman also made a recent personal move. Earlier this year, the executive sold his 5,500-square-foot duplex at 1080 Fifth Avenue in Carnegie Hill for $12.1 million.

Paramount’s portfolio includes more than 8.5 million square feet of commercial space in New York City and 4.3 million square feet of office and retail space in San Francisco. Leasing activity in the portfolio rose 137 percent year over year in the fourth quarter and the REIT’s properties were nearly 92 percent leased on average.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateparamount groupREITS

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    KABR Group CEO Ken Pasternak in front of 163 Franklin Street (left) and 750 Summer Street (right) in Stamford (KABR Group, ApartmentFinder.com, Zillow, iStock)
    NJ-based real estate firm continues push into Stamford
    NJ-based real estate firm continues push into Stamford
    MJHS CEO David Wagner in front of 55 Water Street (MJHS Health System, LoopNet)
    Health care system’s FiDi lease is lower Manhattan’s largest in 18 months
    Health care system’s FiDi lease is lower Manhattan’s largest in 18 months
    Highgate Hotel's Mahmood Khimji and Mehdi Khimji with the Wagner Hotel (Highgate, /Ritz-carlton-battery-park, iStock)
    Bankrupt hotelier Howard Wu stiffed operator of $23M: suit
    Bankrupt hotelier Howard Wu stiffed operator of $23M: suit
    Startup raises $15M to slash building systems design, construction costs
    Startup raises $15M to slash building systems design, construction costs
    Startup raises $15M to slash building systems design, construction costs
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Landlords’ profits drop nearly 8%, most in 17 years: rent board
    Landlords’ profits drop nearly 8%, most in 17 years: rent board
    22 Skillman Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    William Vale developer Zelig Weiss plans resi project near Navy Yard
    William Vale developer Zelig Weiss plans resi project near Navy Yard
    From left: Doug Tiesi, CEO, Argentic, and Ben Ashkenazy, CEO, Ashkenazy Acquisitions, in front of 115 Seventh Avenue (Argentic Investment Management, LoopNet, iStock)
    Ashkenazy loses original Barneys building
    Ashkenazy loses original Barneys building
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    FiDi’s empty offices lift Manhattan’s availability to quarterly high
    FiDi’s empty offices lift Manhattan’s availability to quarterly high
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.