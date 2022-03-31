A Tudor-style estate claimed the title for priciest sale so far this year in Westchester County.

The home at 21 Stratford Road closed Tuesday for $8.825 million. It is the highest priced home sold in Harrison in the past 25 years, according to the OneKey Multiple Listing Service. The home was listed for $8.9 million.

Made up of stone and slate, the Tudor-style home was built in 1928 before being redesigned and modernized in 2006 by Iu + Bibliowicz Architects. It encompasses more than three acres with gardens, a swimming pool, cabana and tennis court.

Inside, the house has more than 10,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. It also includes a gym, lounge and sunroom, along with a media room and wine cellar on the lower level.

“It was a pleasure to represent the new owner of this gorgeous home, a true gem of a find,” said Adriane DeFeo with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Rye, who represented the buyer. “This estate is a rarity for Harrison, which doesn’t have as many larger homes, farms, developments and country clubs compared to neighboring Purchase.”

Beyond the Hamptons, the tristate area — including upper New York —— has seen a surge of interest in the last year. For single family homes, 449 contracts were signed in February, down slightly from 472 in 2021, according to a Douglas Elliman report compiled by appraiser Jonathan Miller. New listings, however, have fallen by 17 percent, reaching 304, down from 366.

In Fairfield County, signed contracts skyrocketed to 770 from 510 in February 2021. Meanwhile, new listings dropped from 342 to 293, a 14 percent decrease.

Among the new listings in the area is 31,33,35 Meadow Wood Drive, a compound in Greenwich Connecticut, asking $15.2 million.