Open Menu

Housing prices in Australia boost household wealth to records

Household wealth jumped 4.5 percent to record $11T in the fourth quarter

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 03, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

Soaring real estate prices Down Under are driving wealth over the top.

Property values pushed Australian wealth to a record in the last quarter, while net worth per person also hit an all-time high, Bloomberg reported. Household wealth climbed 4.5 percent to $11 trillion, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Home values contributed 3.5 percentage points to the quarterly increase, and demand for credit was also the strongest on record at $40.8 billion.

Record-low borrowing costs and government incentives during the pandemic helped push prices higher. Fiscal and monetary support for households and firms through lockdowns inflated asset prices across the wider economy.

That resulted in higher consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of the nation’s $1.65 trillion annual output.

“Residential property prices continued to drive increases in household wealth,” said Katherine Keenan, head of finance and wealth at the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“Prices increased 4.7 percent during the quarter, reflecting record low interest rates, labor market recovery, and strong demand for housing.”

Higher pension fund balances, driven by bumper job growth, also boosted households’ net worth, she said.

Approvals to build new homes jumped 43.5 percent in February, driven by private houses and apartments.

Property prices are expected to cool as the Reserve Bank of Australia, which held interest rates at 0.1 percent since November 2020, tightens monetary policy. Economists expect the first rate hike in August.

ANZ Banking Group says the nation’s home prices may drop 6 percent in 2023.

“The excess savings that many households have gained will really help them to keep their consumption up during periods of high inflation and higher interest rates, even if home prices do fall,” said Adelaide Timbrell, a senior economist at ANZ. “We also only expect a very shallow fall in housing prices, after a very intense increase, and that would really reduce the risk of consumption falling over.”

[Bloomberg] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AustraliaAustralia housing marketCommercial Real Estatemonetary policypandemicResidential Real EstateWealth

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Oak View bets on Las Vegas with $3B casino, hotel, arena plan
    Oak View bets on Las Vegas with $3B casino, hotel, arena plan
    Oak View bets on Las Vegas with $3B casino, hotel, arena plan
    Actress Rebel Wilson in front of her Sydney Harbour house (Getty Images, REA Group, rebelwilson/Instagram, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Actress Rebel Wilson posts her home listing on Instagram
    Actress Rebel Wilson posts her home listing on Instagram
    Artist Hunt Slonem in front of 595 11th Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Rare bird: Artist leases entire Hell’s Kitchen building
    Rare bird: Artist leases entire Hell’s Kitchen building
    Slate Property Group's David Schwartz and Martin Nussbaum, Lam Group's John Lam and rendering of Victoria Tower (Slate Property Group, Lam Group, Aufgang Architects, Apollo Theatre)
    Lam Group scores $168M for Apollo Theater residential project
    Lam Group scores $168M for Apollo Theater residential project
    Keith Richards, Jessica Lange and One Fifth Avenue (StreetEasy, Getty Images)
    One Fifth Avenue co-op sells in less than a day
    One Fifth Avenue co-op sells in less than a day
    Paramount Group chairman Albert Behler (Getty Images, iStock)
    Paramount CEO rode stock price dip to a raise
    Paramount CEO rode stock price dip to a raise
    KABR Group CEO Ken Pasternak in front of 163 Franklin Street (left) and 750 Summer Street (right) in Stamford (KABR Group, ApartmentFinder.com, Zillow, iStock)
    NJ-based real estate firm continues push into Stamford
    NJ-based real estate firm continues push into Stamford
    MJHS CEO David Wagner in front of 55 Water Street (MJHS Health System, LoopNet)
    Health care system’s FiDi lease is lower Manhattan’s largest in 18 months
    Health care system’s FiDi lease is lower Manhattan’s largest in 18 months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.