An elegant Park Slope penthouse topped a strong week for Brooklyn’s luxury market.

Unit PHA at 1 Prospect Park West was the borough’s priciest signed contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for homes asking $2 million or more. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home last asked $7.75 million.

The 3,187-square-foot unit was built in 2020 and features 1920s architecture, according to the report. The condo has a custom chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room and a 1,460-square-foot private terrace.

The building’s amenities include a steam room, a sauna and a basketball court.

The borough’s second priciest contract was Unit 20E at 30 Front Street in Dumbo, asking $5.39 million. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo measures 2,320 square feet and has a 152-square-foot private terrace and a primary suite with a private entry and ensuite bathroom.

The building, dubbed Olympia Dumbo, is a mainstay atop the Brooklyn luxury market. Last week marks at least the eighth time a condo in the 76-unit Fortis Property Group development has landed at or near the top of the weekly contracts since the start of February.

Forty-two homes asking $2 million or more entered contract last week, up from 31 the previous week. Of those, there were 26 condos, 15 townhouses and one co-op transaction.

The homes spent an average of 155 days on the market, a slight increase over last week’s average of 112. The average price per square foot was $1,450, down $106 from the previous week. The combined asking price was $123.6 million, an increase over the prior week’s $99.3 million, and the average home did not receive a discount.