UWS brownstone tops Manhattan luxury contracts

Seven-story townhouse asked $26M

Apr.April 04, 2022 12:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
32 West 76th Street (Google Maps)

A brownstone at 32 West 76th Street topped Manhattan’s priciest homes that entered into contract last week.

The seven-story home on the Upper West Side was asking $25.975 million, reduced from $27.5 million when it was listed in August 2021, according to a weekly report covering homes asking $4 million and above by Olshan Realty.

The seller paid $10 million for the home in 2014 before commencing a gut renovation. The property is 22 feet wide and includes 11,100 square feet across six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three powder rooms and an elevator.

The townhouse also has over 2,200 square feet of outdoor space over several terraces, including a roof terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Other features include an indoor basketball court, recreation room, wine cellar and gym.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was unit 56A at 53 West 53rd Street, asking $17.75 million. That’s reduced from $22.05 million when the Midtown building started marketing off of floor plans in 2015.

Read more

The three-bedroom condo has 3,825 square feet and three and a half bathrooms. The unit features a 39-foot living room and 24-foot primary bedroom, along with 11-foot ceilings and north and east views of Central Park and the city.

The unit at 53 West 53rd Street was designed by architect Jean Nouvel with interiors by Thierry Despont. Amenities in the building include a fitness center, 65-foot lap pool, golf simulator, wine room, library, theater, storage and a children’s playroom.

Of the 31 contracts signed between March 28 and April 3, asking prices totaled $277.739 million with a median asking price of $6.995 million. There was an average 6 percent discount from original ask to last asking price and units spent an average of 636 days on the market.

Twenty-one of the units entered into contract were condos and six were co-ops. The week also had four townhouses in the mix.




