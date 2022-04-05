Open Menu

Listed for first time in 40 years, Murray Hill mansion asks $33M

The landmarked James Lanier Residence on East 35th Street has changed hands only twice since it was built in 1903

New York /
Apr.April 05, 2022 06:00 PM
By Harrison Connery | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Bassam Alghanim (Twitter, Streeteasy)

A Gilded Age mansion in Murray Hill is on the market for only the third time since it was built at the turn of the 20th century.

Known as the James F.D. Lanier Residence, the opulent, 11,600-square-foot townhouse at 123 East 35th Street is asking $33 million.

Citing a non-disclosure agreement, listing agent Edward F. Joseph with Christie’s International Real Estate Group declined to identify the seller. Bassam Alghanim, a former billionaire and one of two heirs to the Kuwaiti conglomerate Alghanim Industries, is listed as CEO of the entity that purchased the building in 1984, the last time it was on the market. A 2015 permit for renovation work on the home lists Alghanim as its owner, city records show.

Alghanim became a billionaire thanks to his stake in the family business, which he inherited from his father, the company’s founder, according to Forbes, which reported that Alghanim is not involved in the business operations of the multi-billion dollar enterprise.

The 70 year-old, who once accused his elder brother, Kutayba, of hacking his emails amid a succession dispute over their father’s business empire, fell off Forbes’ billionaires list in 2019.

Read more

123 East 35th Street (Streeteasy)

The Beaux-Arts style home was built by renowned architectural firm Hoppin & Koen between 1901 and 1903 for James F. D. Lanier, a Gilded Age socialite and son of prominent banker Charles D. Lanier. The original architectural materials and finishes of the 12-bedroom, brick and limestone building have been preserved by the current owner, according to the listing. Noteworthy features include Ionic-style columns, dentil and modillion cornices as well as carved stonework.

The home was designated by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1979 and made the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

123 East 35th Street (Streeteasy)

Property records show the Lanier family owned the house until 1984, when they sold it to Unicorp American Corporation, an arm of Lincoln Savings Bank. Later that year, Unicorp sold it to the current owner for $4.2 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Christie’s International Real Estate GroupManhattanmurray hillResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Terry Pegula and the home at 8558 Horseshoe Lane (Getty, Google Maps)
    Inside Buffalo Bills owner’s Florida mansion
    Inside Buffalo Bills owner’s Florida mansion
    Gene Sperling (Getty, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    The Hole neighborhood between Brooklyn and Queens (Google Maps, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Should this dirty, waterlogged neighborhood be abandoned?
    Should this dirty, waterlogged neighborhood be abandoned?
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan’s apartment market kicked off 2022 with hot, expensive streak
    Manhattan’s apartment market kicked off 2022 with hot, expensive streak
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Sotheby's International Realty's Nikki Field and Compass' Diana Sutherlin (The Field Team, Compass, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal)
    What brokers are seeing as mortgage rates climb
    What brokers are seeing as mortgage rates climb
    From left: Senator Chuck Grassley, Global Financial Integrity’s Lakshmi Kumar, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Eagle’s Brook apartments outside Atlanta
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    (iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal)
    March inventory numbers bode well for city’s housing market
    March inventory numbers bode well for city’s housing market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.