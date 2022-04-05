A Gilded Age mansion in Murray Hill is on the market for only the third time since it was built at the turn of the 20th century.

Known as the James F.D. Lanier Residence, the opulent, 11,600-square-foot townhouse at 123 East 35th Street is asking $33 million.

Citing a non-disclosure agreement, listing agent Edward F. Joseph with Christie’s International Real Estate Group declined to identify the seller. Bassam Alghanim, a former billionaire and one of two heirs to the Kuwaiti conglomerate Alghanim Industries, is listed as CEO of the entity that purchased the building in 1984, the last time it was on the market. A 2015 permit for renovation work on the home lists Alghanim as its owner, city records show.

Alghanim became a billionaire thanks to his stake in the family business, which he inherited from his father, the company’s founder, according to Forbes, which reported that Alghanim is not involved in the business operations of the multi-billion dollar enterprise.

The 70 year-old, who once accused his elder brother, Kutayba, of hacking his emails amid a succession dispute over their father’s business empire, fell off Forbes’ billionaires list in 2019.

The Beaux-Arts style home was built by renowned architectural firm Hoppin & Koen between 1901 and 1903 for James F. D. Lanier, a Gilded Age socialite and son of prominent banker Charles D. Lanier. The original architectural materials and finishes of the 12-bedroom, brick and limestone building have been preserved by the current owner, according to the listing. Noteworthy features include Ionic-style columns, dentil and modillion cornices as well as carved stonework.

The home was designated by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1979 and made the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

Property records show the Lanier family owned the house until 1984, when they sold it to Unicorp American Corporation, an arm of Lincoln Savings Bank. Later that year, Unicorp sold it to the current owner for $4.2 million.