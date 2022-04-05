Open Menu

Manhattan’s apartment market kicked off 2022 with hot, expensive streak

First quarter marked 30-year peak for condos and co-ops

New York /
Apr.April 05, 2022 11:30 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Manhattan’s apartment market kicked off 2022 with its hottest start in over three decades.

Prices last quarter remained higher than their pre-pandemic levels and the portion of bidding wars rose for the fourth quarter in a row to a four-year peak, according to Miller Samuel’s quarterly report for Douglas Elliman.

Condos and co-ops saw a surge of deals totaling 3,585, the most since Miller Samuel began tracking sales in 1989 and 46 percent more than a year earlier.

The greatest growth came in the luxury market, which encompasses the top 10 percent of condo and co-op sales. The median sales price in the section is up more than 30 percent year over year, to just under $6.5 million.

As employers call workers back to offices and international buyers return, the borough’s relative availability of supply has fueled the new sales peaks.

While supply has fallen dramatically from the fall of 2020, it was higher than historical norms for the first quarter, according to Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel.

“It’s sliding, but it’s not unusually low, which tells me that we’re still looking at elevated sales activity in the coming quarters, even with rising rates,” Miller said.

Read more

Condos saw a greater yearly increase in sales price than co-ops, with the median condo price rising 14.8 percent to $1.7 million. The median sale price for co-ops was $825,000, a 5.8 percent increase over the same period last year.

Supply across all market sectors fell to 5.8 months from 8.8 months a year ago, though it rose slightly from 5.2 months in quarter four, according to the report.

Stephen Ferrara, co-founder of The Hudson Advisory Team at Compass, said “a continued flight for quality” is behind the competitive market.

“Smart buyers are moving quickly with the understanding that inventory is tight, and if the asking price is reasonable and in line with the market, it will be competitive and sell quickly, particularly in core downtown markets,” Ferrara said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanNew YorkResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    The Hole neighborhood between Brooklyn and Queens (Google Maps, iStock)
    Should this dirty, waterlogged neighborhood be abandoned?
    Should this dirty, waterlogged neighborhood be abandoned?
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Sotheby's International Realty's Nikki Field and Compass' Diana Sutherlin (The Field Team, Compass, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal)
    What brokers are seeing as mortgage rates climb
    What brokers are seeing as mortgage rates climb
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    (iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal)
    March inventory numbers bode well for city’s housing market
    March inventory numbers bode well for city’s housing market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.