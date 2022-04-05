Corcoran’s Steven Kramer, a Manhattan-based residential broker who completed $100 million worth of deals in 2021, is making his way back to Douglas Elliman.

Kramer joined Elliman in 2009 and spent nearly a decade at the brokerage before moving to Corcoran in 2018.

“Sometimes you got to step away from home a little bit to realize what you missed,” Kramer said.

Kramer started his career at Gabel Property Group in 2006 before joining Hart Diamond Real Estate in 2008.

As part of his latest move, Kramer will be focusing more on Long Island, in addition to Manhattan. He began working in Nassau County after seeing a rise in business there during the pandemic.

“I just felt like Douglas Elliman was a better platform for me to do that than Corcoran, given that they don’t really have much of a presence in Nassau County,” Kramer said.

With inventory low and demand strong, homes — especially luxury residences — in Nassau County have not been very hard to sell in the past year. Five sold for $10 million or more last year in Long Island suburbs excluding the Hamptons. Homes costing less, but still millions of dollars, which would have languished on the market prior to the pandemic, have also been snapped up.

Kramer is not moving with a team, but plans to establish one at Elliman, with approximately three people in Manhattan and two in Nassau County.

Two other agents also recently moved from Corcoran to Elliman: Keren Ringler, who had joined Corcoran in 2018 after stints at CORE and Warburg Realty; and Matthew Slosar, who also started at Warburg before signing on with Elliman in 2015 and Corcoran in 2019. Both were members of Corcoran’s multi-million-dollar club.