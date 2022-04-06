Open Menu

Landowner leveled forest, despite conservation pact

Environmental group suing Hudson Valley woman over arborcide

Tri-State /
Apr.April 06, 2022 06:21 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Ned Sullivan, president of Scenic Hudson, which is suing the land owner (Scenic Hudson, iStock)

A Hudson Valley landowner says she cut down a forest on her land because she wanted another one to grow in its place.

That doesn’t make sense to a local conservation group, especially given that the owner, Anne Hohenstein, reaped $68,000 for the lumber, the Albany Times Union reported.

Especially galling for the group, Scenic Hudson, is that it had paid Hohenstein and her family $258,850 more than a decade ago to preserve the land. It is suing her, alleging that the arborcide violated that conservation easement.

Read more

The legal fight between Scenic Hudson and the New Baltimore farm owner dates to May 2019, the newspaper reported. Trial was scheduled to begin this month, but Scenic Hudson has asked the court to deliver a summary judgment in its favor sooner.

Despite the easement, which covers 59 acres of the former family fruit farm, Hohenstein brought in a forestry company to cut down hundreds of trees. According to the Times Union, she said she did so for ecological reasons, claiming the harvest would help the forest regrow.

Scenic Hudson calls it a commercial logging venture that violated their deal and has led to erosion and invasive species on the land.

The group discovered the logging in April 2019 when a land manager noticed a stack of timber by the side of the road while visiting a neighboring property. It sent Hohenstsein a cease and desist, then sued the following month.

“It’s very rare that things end up in the courts,” Seth McKee, executive director of Scenic Hudson, told the Times Union. “Once we discovered the harvest, we had to intervene.”

The environmental group owns about 130 easements in the region, according to the publication. It was established in 1963 to oppose an industrial project that would affect Storm King Mountain.

On its website, Scenic Hudson calls itself “a leader in safeguarding the Hudson Valley’s irreplaceable landscapes,” championing sustainable development and the protection of the environment from pollutants and other threats.

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateenvironmental conservationhudson valleyReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and REBNY president James Whelan (Getty, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Court declines REBNY move to dismiss Compass antitrust lawsuit
    Court declines REBNY move to dismiss Compass antitrust lawsuit
    Kenneth Horn, founder, Alchemy Properties, and the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew at 165 West 86th Street (Alchemy Properties, Google Maps)
    UWS church throwing Hail Mary to save congregation
    UWS church throwing Hail Mary to save congregation
    (iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Attorney shortage prompts call to delay eviction cases
    Attorney shortage prompts call to delay eviction cases
    CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin and Gov. Kathy Hochul (LinkedIn, Getty)
    Landlords offer to re-open 20K warehoused apartments*
    Landlords offer to re-open 20K warehoused apartments*
    Meadow Partners' Jeffrey Kaplan and 42 West 35th Street (Meadow Partners, Google Maps)
    Midtown South hotel’s value chopped in half: Mid-market report
    Midtown South hotel’s value chopped in half: Mid-market report
    Gene Sperling (Getty, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    Somera Road's Ian Ross and 1 Hanover Square (Somera Road)
    Developer plans boutique office above Wall Street hangout Harry’s
    Developer plans boutique office above Wall Street hangout Harry’s
    99 Ranch Market (Samanea New York, iStock)
    Asian grocery chain leases 45K sf in Westbury
    Asian grocery chain leases 45K sf in Westbury
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.