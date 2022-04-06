Open Menu

Mets owner pursuing NYC pols for Citi Field casino

Steve Cohen hosted Eric Adams, City Hall officials

New York /
Apr.April 06, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Steven Cohen, owner of the New York Mets, in front of Citi Field (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Disappointed New York Mets fans may soon be able to sulk in a new source of misery: a casino next to Citi Field.

Team owner Steve Cohen has been pitching a casino next to the MLB ballpark, The City reported, going as far as to host Eric Adams and other City Hall officials in January. Cohen is eyeing use of the stadium’s parking lot for the casino.

A spokesperson for Adams told the outlet the mayor is willing to consider “any idea” that would help the city move forward from the pandemic. Cohen, who donated $2 million to a PAC supporting Adams’ mayoral campaign, is also reportedly setting up efforts beyond the mayor.

According to The City, an LLC known as New Green Willets has sprouted up to lobby on behalf of the proposal; the LLC is connected to Point72, a financial firm owned by Cohen.

New Green Willets has paid Moonshot Strategies and Hollis Public Affairs $20,000 each since January to lobby elected officials on the casino idea. The associates have met with Councilmember Francisco Moya and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Read more

The area around Citi Field has been notoriously challenging to develop.

Efforts in recent decades to create a domed football stadium, World’s Fair parking and, most recently, a mall have all fallen short, The City reported. Cohen needs state authorization under the Public Trust Doctrine to build on the parking lot because parks and natural land are required to be preserved for the public.

It took until last year for the first phase of a massive development at Willets Point to be approved by the Queens Borough Board. The first phase of the proposed redevelopment includes the construction of 1,100 affordable apartments, public open space and an elementary school.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been looking to fast-track the addition of casinos in New York City, calling for faster authorization for as many as three casinos in the city earlier this year. The state Gaming Commission was looking to issue licenses after 2023, but Hochul has said she wants it done in 2022.

[The City] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    casinoCiti FieldDevelopmentPoliticsQueensWillets Point

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Chris Ward, California assembly member for the 78th District (Twitter/asmchrisward, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Home-flip tax would punish the good guys
    Home-flip tax would punish the good guys
    75 Canal Street West in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx (Google Maps, iStock)
    Charter school network filed plans in Mott Haven
    Charter school network filed plans in Mott Haven
    Gene Sperling (Getty, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    The REInterview with Denis Hickey
    Watch: Lendlease COO on the next generation of megaprojects
    Watch: Lendlease COO on the next generation of megaprojects
    The Hole neighborhood between Brooklyn and Queens (Google Maps, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Should this dirty, waterlogged neighborhood be abandoned?
    Should this dirty, waterlogged neighborhood be abandoned?
    From left: Senator Chuck Grassley, Global Financial Integrity’s Lakshmi Kumar, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Eagle’s Brook apartments outside Atlanta
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Joseph Chetrit in front of 260 South Street (Chetrit Group, CityRealty, iStock)
    Chetrit seals the deal on Two Bridges site
    Chetrit seals the deal on Two Bridges site
    CP Capital co-head Paul Doocy and managing director of CBRE Land Services Group Steve Lehr (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    No lots? No problem: Developers turn retail into rentals
    No lots? No problem: Developers turn retail into rentals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.