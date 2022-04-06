Open Menu

Midtown South hotel’s value chopped in half: Mid-market report

Meadow Partners sold the Gregory at $30 million discount

New York /
Apr.April 06, 2022 07:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Meadow Partners’ Jeffrey Kaplan and 42 West 35th Street (Meadow Partners, Google Maps)

The rebound in business travel did not come in time for one Midtown South hotel.

A 132-key hotel called the Gregory has emerged from foreclosure with approximately half the value it had after Meadow Partners’ spent about $60 million to buy it in 2014 and renovate it.

The foreclosure sale was one of 10 deals between $10 million and $40 million recorded in New York City last week. Manhattan and Brooklyn each had four and Queens and the Bronx had two apiece. Combined, the sales fetched $201 million.

Vlash Pepa and Denis Xhari bought the Gregory Hotel out of foreclosure at 42 West 35th Street, in one of the city’s major business districts, for $33.9 million. Eight years ago, real estate investment firm Meadow Partners bought the 55,500-square-foot building for nearly $50 million and spent $10 million on renovations. Luxembourg-based lender AllianceBernstein began foreclosing on the property in April 2021.

In other deals, Gideon Platt’s GP Properties bought a 55,000-square-foot apartment building with 55 units at 105 West 55th Street in Midtown for $32 million. Melohn Properties sold the building.

105 West 55th Street (Google Maps)

Jack Deutsch of Woodcrest Property bought a 76,000-square-foot nursing home at 119-09 26th Avenue in College Point, Queens, for 31 million. The Weingarten and Schon families were the largest of seven owners who sold the building.

Gasoline station and convenience store chain Speedway sold a 27,500-square-foot parcel at 401 West 207th Street in Inwood for $25 million. Iconix Brand Group and wholesale beverage seller Taino Group were the buyers. The property was part of a $42.6 million portfolio sale that included 210 Greenpoint Avenue, 2864 Atlantic Avenue and 1885 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

401 West 207th Street (Google Maps)

 

Sam Shpelfogel bought a 23,000-square-foot medical center at 1401 Newkirk Avenue in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, for $18 million. Jeffrey Berger of B&K Realty Associates was the seller.

Affordable housing developer Phipps Houses Group bought a 38,000-square-foot development site at 110 East 138th Street in Mott Haven, Brooklyn, for $16.1 million. Ryden Realty was the seller. The parcel has a development potential of 176,000 square feet with an inclusionary housing bonus.

Perfume Worldwide’s Piyush Golia bought a 13,800-square-foot office building at 8 East 41st Street in Midtown South for $12.4 million. The Wings Group sold the property.

Robert Saffayeh bought a 19,850-square-foot parcel at 205 14th Street and 228 13th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, for $11.25 million. A parish of the Catholic Church sold the properties, which include a 6,600-square-foot residential building used as a rectory and a 22,900-square-foot church.

Read more

Yoel Zagelbaum signed as the borrower for the entity that bought a 11,600-square-foot retail and office building at 1732 Webster Avenue in Claremont, the Bronx, for $11.25 million. An affiliate of Daniel Rabinowitz was the seller. The 5,100-square-foot parcel sits in a Qualified Opportunity Zone. The purchasing company received $84.9 million in loan proceeds from Colorado-based Bear Creek Investors.

Abraham Leifer’s Aview Equities bought a 18,500-square-foot development site out of foreclosure at ​​232 Seigel Street in Bushwick for $10.5 million. Prior owner Toby Moskovits’ Heritage Equity Partners had planned to build a hotel on the site but could not secure construction financing before lender Fortress Investment Group foreclosed on the acquisition loan.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketInvestment Salesmidtown south

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Gene Sperling (Getty, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    States bicker over rental assistance amid Treasury reallocation
    Somera Road's Ian Ross and 1 Hanover Square (Somera Road)
    Developer plans boutique office above Wall Street hangout Harry’s
    Developer plans boutique office above Wall Street hangout Harry’s
    99 Ranch Market (Samanea New York, iStock)
    Asian grocery chain leases 45K sf in Westbury
    Asian grocery chain leases 45K sf in Westbury
    Signature Bank president Joseph DePaolo in front of 1400 Broadway (Signature Bank, Google Maps, iStock)
    Signature Bank picks up more space at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Signature Bank picks up more space at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Mayor Eric Adams appoints Arpit Gupta, Smiyth Law's Christina Smyth, CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin (LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Arpit Gupta.info)
    Tenants freak over rent board appointee. Landlords? Meh
    Tenants freak over rent board appointee. Landlords? Meh
    From left: Senator Chuck Grassley, Global Financial Integrity’s Lakshmi Kumar, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Eagle’s Brook apartments outside Atlanta
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Valentino store at 693 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Google Maps, Getty)
    Valentino settles Fifth Ave pandemic rent dispute
    Valentino settles Fifth Ave pandemic rent dispute
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.