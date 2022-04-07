Open Menu

Convicted scammer Dina Wein Reis lists UWS mansion for $65M

Socialite and her husband have owned the Riverside Drive home since 1996

New York /
Apr.April 07, 2022 01:45 PM
By Harrison Connery
Dina Wein Reis in front of 25 Riverside Drive (StreetEasy, Google Maps, Getty Images)

Dina Wein Reis won’t be swindled out of her Upper West Side townhouse.

Reis, an art dealer and socialite who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge in 2011 after being accused of scamming Fortune 500 companies out of millions of dollars, listed her eight-bedroom mansion at 25 Riverside Drive for $65 million.

25 Riverside Drive (Source: Google Maps)

Listing agent Elizabeth Sample with Sotheby’s International Realty directed questions to the brokerage’s public relations team, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Courtesy of StreetEasy)

The palatial Beaux-Arts home built in the late 19th century by famed architect C.P.H Gilbert is about as far as you can get from a prison cell (Reis was released in 2014). The seven-story building overlooking the Hudson River has 70 windows, an entertaining floor with a chef’s kitchen and a glass conservatory on the sixth floor with 180 degree views and a terrace large enough to seat 100 people.

(Courtesy of StreetEasy)

Pear trees and “exotic flora” have been planted in the garden and the staff quarters include a kitchen, a bath with a separate entrance, a gym and a wine cellar. The fourth-floor study has been retrofitted with Jacobean-style paneling and a Mueller tiered fireplace.

Read more

Reis and her husband, David, purchased the home in 1996, records show, before transferring it to a family trust in 1998. The couple listed the home as a $75,000 per month rental in 2013, while Reis was serving her prison sentence.

Reis was convicted earlier that year after she confessed to taking discounted goods from high-level executives at major corporations, who thought they were providing samples to people within a distribution network that could get their products into difficult-to-access retailers.

Instead, Reis allegedly sold the products to wholesalers for a large profit. She was ordered to pay $7 million in restitution plus $1 million in fines. Last year, Reis reportedly paid former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman $20,000 to lobby the Trump administration to commute her sentence. While commutations are often sought to abridge a prison sentence, they can also be used to remit restitutions or fines stemming from a conviction, according to The U.S. Department of Justice.




