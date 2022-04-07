Dina Wein Reis won’t be swindled out of her Upper West Side townhouse.

Reis, an art dealer and socialite who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge in 2011 after being accused of scamming Fortune 500 companies out of millions of dollars, listed her eight-bedroom mansion at 25 Riverside Drive for $65 million.

Listing agent Elizabeth Sample with Sotheby’s International Realty directed questions to the brokerage’s public relations team, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The palatial Beaux-Arts home built in the late 19th century by famed architect C.P.H Gilbert is about as far as you can get from a prison cell (Reis was released in 2014). The seven-story building overlooking the Hudson River has 70 windows, an entertaining floor with a chef’s kitchen and a glass conservatory on the sixth floor with 180 degree views and a terrace large enough to seat 100 people.

Pear trees and “exotic flora” have been planted in the garden and the staff quarters include a kitchen, a bath with a separate entrance, a gym and a wine cellar. The fourth-floor study has been retrofitted with Jacobean-style paneling and a Mueller tiered fireplace.

Reis and her husband, David, purchased the home in 1996, records show, before transferring it to a family trust in 1998. The couple listed the home as a $75,000 per month rental in 2013, while Reis was serving her prison sentence.

Reis was convicted earlier that year after she confessed to taking discounted goods from high-level executives at major corporations, who thought they were providing samples to people within a distribution network that could get their products into difficult-to-access retailers.

Instead, Reis allegedly sold the products to wholesalers for a large profit. She was ordered to pay $7 million in restitution plus $1 million in fines. Last year, Reis reportedly paid former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman $20,000 to lobby the Trump administration to commute her sentence. While commutations are often sought to abridge a prison sentence, they can also be used to remit restitutions or fines stemming from a conviction, according to The U.S. Department of Justice.