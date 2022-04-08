Open Menu

East Hampton pitches land swap to ease sewage problems

Town hopes to install wastewater treatment system

Tri-State /
Apr.April 08, 2022 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

Sewage. It’s not something people in East Hampton — a land of beautiful beaches and immaculate estates — like talking about. But it has to be dealt with, and town officials have come up with a creative real estate solution.

East Hampton plans to pitch a seven-acre land swap to Suffolk County, 27 East reported. The idea, unveiled on Monday night, is for the town to trade woodlands it owns for county-owned parklands west of a landfill in Montauk, where a wastewater treatment system could be installed.

The town spent two years exploring sites for a treatment plant for a new sewer system before settling on the parklands. Kim Shaw, director of East Hampton’s Natural Resources Department, noted the town’s acquisition of land often “does not allow any alternative uses.”

Read more

One council member, David Lys, noted a dearth of hiking trails on the land that would be repurposed for sewage treatment; that should limit opposition to a land swap. Still, some members of the Montauk Citizens Advisory Committee have expressed concerns, pointing to the precedent of losing the parkland to wastewater treatment.

The land swap would need a plethora of approvals, including from the County Legislature, both houses of the state legislature and the Suffolk County Parks Board of Trustees. Lys hopes to get a proposal in front of the legislative bodies in the next few months (the state legislative session ends in late June) and win approval before the end of the year.

According to 27 East, the town has been trying to create a wastewater management plan for downtown since 2016. Many properties are using septic systems, which dump wastewater into the ground, which can affect water quality.

Sewage is a major issue in the Hamptons. Other South Fork towns are trying to find land-oriented sewage treatment solutions as well. Earlier this year, Southampton Town reportedly began eyeing the purchase of approximately 40 acres of land, in part to locate an outflow pipe connected to a nearby sewage treatment plant.

It also matters for real estate: Properties are worth more when they are served by sewer systems and local water quality is high.

[27 East] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEast Hamptonsuffolk countyThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Equity chairman Sam Zell in front of 140 Riverside Boulevard (Getty Images, Equity Residential)
    Sam Zell sells former Trump Place apartments on UWS for $266M
    Sam Zell sells former Trump Place apartments on UWS for $266M
    Inhouse Commercial founder Jared Robins, Metaverse Group vp Matt Zanardo and former Miami Beach mayor Phillip Levine (LinkedIn, Wikipedia, iStock)
    Can the metaverse sell an office building? Miami brokerage thinks so
    Can the metaverse sell an office building? Miami brokerage thinks so
    Hotel Association of New York CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty Images, iStock)
    Hotel owners lose bid to defeat severance law
    Hotel owners lose bid to defeat severance law
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Office occupancy hits pandemic high
    Office occupancy hits pandemic high
    Larry Silverstein in front of 7 World Trade Center (Getty Images, Francis Dzikowski, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Silverstein refis 7 World Trade with $458M in green bonds
    Silverstein refis 7 World Trade with $458M in green bonds
    From left: Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and Housing Rights Initiative founder and executive director Aaron Carr (Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Compass settles discrimination suit, bumps Section 8 commissions
    Compass settles discrimination suit, bumps Section 8 commissions
    Dermot pays $180M for apartment building… in Midwood
    Dermot pays $180M for apartment building… in Midwood
    Dermot pays $180M for apartment building… in Midwood
    Scenic Hudson president Ned Sullivan (Scenic Hudson, iStock)
    Landowner leveled forest, despite conservation pact
    Landowner leveled forest, despite conservation pact
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.