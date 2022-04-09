A lakefront home in Vermont became the state’s most expensive to sell on the open market.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 422 Lands End Lane in Shelburne, Vermont, outside Burlington, sold for $10.25 million on April 1 after being listed for $9.8 million in December, Mansion Global reported. Three separate bids, two which were from out of state, including the buyer, drove up the price.

Listing agent Wade Weathers said the sellers, Jeffrey Halvorsen and his wife, Elizabeth, bought the land in 2012 for $2.5 million and spent about $5 million developing the site and building the 8,372-square-foot house.

Halvorsen owns Florida commercial real estate firm Halvorsen Holdings. The couple used the Lake Champlain house as a vacation home and sold because of its distance from their primary home in Florida.

“It’s bittersweet,” Elizabeth Halverson said. “We put our heart and soul into it.”

The property spans about 10 acres across the northern tip of Shelburne Point peninsula and has about 1,300 feet of lake frontage.

The house, built in 2016, has an elevator, gym and private guest wing. The chef’s kitchen has Calacatta marble countertops and a butler’s pantry. It also has a boat house.

The most expensive sale recorded in the state’s MLS has been topped by several off-market deals, Weathers said. The previous record holder was a 200-acre home bought for $7.1 million by car dealership heir Ernie Boch in 2021.

Luxury homes in Chittenden County, where the Shelburne home is located, sold for an average of about $1.65 million in 2021, up by 12.9 percent over the previous year.

[MG] — Victoria Pruitt