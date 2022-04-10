Open Menu

Vacant oceanfront property on Hawaii’s Big Island sells for record $33.75M

A 3.7-acre plot sells for more than a 30 acre property did in 2006

National Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 10, 2022 01:19 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Hawaii (Getty)

The run-up on prices in Hawaii continued this week when an oceanfront property on the Big Island sold for $33.75 million — a record for the region.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the vacant 3.7-acre plot in the gated neighborhood of Kaupulehu comes with plans for an 18,600-square-foot mansion designed by Paul McClean that features a detached guesthouse and a pool.

The property was purchased by an LLC connected to Bay Area investor John Warren and his wife, Stephanie Warren, according to the report, and the seller is a firm tied to commercial real-estate developer Carl Panattoni, the founder of Panattoni Development.

Listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawai’i Life told the newspaper Panattoni had purchased the three contiguous lots on the Island’s west coast for a total of $24.5 million between 2006 and 2007. After hiring the California-based architect McClean to design a home for him there, he later decided to spend more time at his home in Florida.

Or, it just could be a good time to sell, as Hawaii is becoming the go-to place for billionaires to settle down.

Wall Street and Tech icons including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, eBay originator Pierre Omidyar, Salesforce architect Marc Benioff, Starbucks honcho Howard Schultz, Amazon rocketman Jeff Bezos and venture capitalist Peter Theil are now all full-time residents of the Aloha State — where sales of properties costing $10 million or more have increased sixfold in the last year.

The big moves by the high rollers have come despite the fact the local government in the 50th state isn’t offering any financial incentives for such a move — relying instead on the islands’ natural beauty, great year-round weather and distance from the mainland, which lends a certain level of privacy to those who live there.

The previous sales record for the state’s eponymous Big Island was a $30 million deal for a much larger portion of land — 130 acres — back in 2006, according to the report.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hawaiiisland of Hawaiirecord-breaking saleResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1920 South Springdale Road in New Berlin, Wisconsin (Zillow, iStock)
    Wisconsin’s “Flintstones” cave mansion has an offer at $1.2M ask
    Wisconsin’s “Flintstones” cave mansion has an offer at $1.2M ask
    Chrishell Stause (Getty)
    “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause sold wedding ring to help pay for new home
    “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause sold wedding ring to help pay for new home
    200 Henry Street; Gaia's Mor Regensburger (Zillow, Gaia, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Stamford luxury loft conversion a “disaster,” must be torn down
    Stamford luxury loft conversion a “disaster,” must be torn down
    Taylor Swift's childhood home in Pennsylvania. (Realtor.com)
    Taylor Swifts’s childhood home in Pennsylvania on market for $1M
    Taylor Swifts’s childhood home in Pennsylvania on market for $1M
    Great Island in Darien and Darien First Selectman Monica McNally (Google Maps, DarienCT.Gov)
    Town emerges as potential buyer for $100M private island estate
    Town emerges as potential buyer for $100M private island estate
    Arm & Hammer founder John Dwight and 32 Mount Morris Park W (Zillow, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Harlem townhouse fetches neighborhood record price
    Harlem townhouse fetches neighborhood record price
    (iStock)
    Increase in price cuts could suggest housing market is cooling at last
    Increase in price cuts could suggest housing market is cooling at last
    Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford (Movement Mortgage, iStock)
    More mortgage lenders lay off staff as rates rise, applications slow
    More mortgage lenders lay off staff as rates rise, applications slow
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.