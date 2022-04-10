It’s a home that would make Fred and Wilma proud.

The six-bedroom Wisconsin home on more than 17 acres appears to have been carved directly from stone and has an indoor pool, koi pond and a plethora of tropical plants, WKFR reported. It has a pending offer at the asking price of $1.2 million, according to Zillow.

Marketed as a potential Airbnb investment or private getaway, the New Berlin home is about 20 minutes from Milwaukee and about 90 minutes north of Chicago. Upstairs bedrooms include small balconies that look down onto the living room. Other rooms could be used as bedrooms or for other purposes like a music room or home gym.

The kitchen displays much of the custom woodwork included throughout the design, with three-dimensional carved and painted flowers decorating many cabinets and doors. It opens into the formal dining room, which connects the more private side rooms to the more open main living area. The property also includes a 3.5-acre lake.

Cave homes are something of a niche market throughout the world. One roundup identified a dozen such homes from Arizona to Australia and Greece. The Chulo Canyon Cave House in Brisbee, Arizona, is modest from the outside and opens into a 5,800-square-foot space built into a mountain.

If conventional luxury is more your thing, in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, top-end homes have been selling at a pace that could outperform last year. A seven-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot home at 861 Bryant Avenue traded hands for $5 million this week and two other Winnetka homes sold for more than $4 million at the end of March. A home on Higginson Lane went for $4.5 million and another on Woodley Road fetched $5.5 million.

In Evanston, an heir to the Pritzker family and the first and only openly transgender billionaire, Jennifer Pritzker sold a furnished mansion that she operated as a bed and breakfast for $3.6 million. The buyers will use it as a private residence.

[WKFR] — Victoria Pruitt