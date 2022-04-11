New York City’s green energy push is blowing towards an offshore wind facility on Staten Island.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation issued a request for proposals last week to build a facility in the Rossville area of Staten Island, the Commercial Observer reported. The deadline for submission is June 1.

The wind manufacturing facility will be sited at 2629 Arthur Kill Road across a 33-acre site on the Arthur Kill Channel. The site includes 2,000 feet of shoreline and easy access to the West Shore Expressway, near the Outerbridge Crossing to New Jersey.

The EDC is seeking a developer that can create good-paying manufacturing and industrial jobs, with a particular focus on low-income individuals, according to the RFP. It also wants a developer that will be sensitive to the surrounding wetlands and utilize alternative sources of power and fuel.

According to the Observer, the project may be eligible for capital funding through the city and state due to a $500 million offshore wind investment announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The request comes after the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority last year announced a partnership with Norwegian energy company Equinor to turn the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into a wind turbine manufacturing space. The Observer noted Mayor Eric Adams recently announced BP would also be part of the redevelopment of the site.

Meanwhile, Brookfield is hoping to power One Manhattan West with 100 percent renewable energy. The company said last month it will use hydropower provided by Brookfield Renewable to power the office building.

Local Law 97, passed in 2019, calls for a 40 percent reduction in citywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Buildings larger than 25,000 square feet have until 2024 to start meeting caps or face heavy fines.

