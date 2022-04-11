Open Menu

Dumbo penthouse asking $4.9M tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts

Low-key week for high-priced listings

New York /
Apr.April 11, 2022 02:09 PM
By Harrison Connery
205 Water Street and 267 Warren Street (Streeteasy, Corcoran)

All was quiet on the Brooklyn waterfront last week, as contract signings for luxury homes in the borough were led by a sub-$5 million offering.

205 Water Street (Streeteasy)

Unit 7FG at 205 Water Street in Dumbo was, at $4.9 million, the most expensive listing to go into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for homes asking $2 million or more.

The 12-year-old penthouse in the Toll Brothers building spans 2,778 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen has high-end appliances and the primary suite has a large walk-in closet and marble bathroom.

The apartment has a private 3,000-square-foot rooftop area, two private parking spaces and an open living/kitchen/dining area. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, a fitness room and bicycle storage. Toll Brothers paid $8.6 million for the development site more than a decade ago.

“Thirty years ago, the notion that the largely industrial area at the foot of the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges would one day command some of the highest prices in Brooklyn real estate might have seemed about as plausible as an elephant taking wing,” The Real Deal wrote in 2010.

Read more

267 Warren Street (Corcoran)

The second priciest Brooklyn home to find a buyer last week was 267 Warren Street, a townhouse in Cobble Hill asking $4.7 million. The 3,200-square-foot home has six bedrooms, including two connected bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

The 21-foot wide house, which has a bathroom on every level, has a parlor floor with 11-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, original plaster crown moldings, two marble mantels and a kitchen connected to a large deck leading to a landscaped garden. The basement has storage space and a laundry area and the house is less than a block from the Bergen Street F-train stop.

Thirty-one luxury homes went into contract last week, down from 42 the week before: 15 condo units, 12 townhouses and three co-op apartments.

The homes had an average price per square foot of $1,446, virtually unchanged from the prior week. Their combined asking prices were $97.7 million. The homes spent an average of 147 days on the market and asking prices were not discounted.




