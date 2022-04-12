Delmonico’s could soon be baked Alaska unless it resolves a dispute with its landlord.

Francis Greenburger’s Time Equities served the 185-year-old restaurant at 56 Beaver Street with an eviction notice in January, Eater reported. The landlord alleged the restaurant owned almost $300,000 in rent and other fees.

Delmonico’s disagrees. Natalia Grgurev, daughter of co-owner Ferdo Grgurev, told Eater that ownership stopped paying rent because the landlord had not repaired damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in September.

Natalia said ownership “triggered certain lease rights regarding our rent obligations and are now involved in the present litigation,” claiming rent was paid until the fall; Time Equities claims rent hasn’t been paid for nine months.

The landlord doesn’t dispute the restaurant’s claim about damage, as Greenburger has said the firm is working with an engineer and the city to repair the building.

The deadline for the eviction notice was delayed as the two sides fought over the validity of the eviction proceedings, according to Eater. A judge imposed a temporary restraining order earlier this month, blocking the landlord from immediately evicting Delmonico’s.

Both sides appear amenable to work things out. Greenburger said the firm is “hopeful that we can come to a solution with Delmonico’s and repair the conflict.” Natalia conveyed similar sentiments to Eater.

The restaurant has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, partially due to an ownership dispute won by the Grgurevs last spring. The restaurant hoped to reopen before the end of 2021, but was unable to do so during the dispute.

Delmonico’s opened in 1837 and is believed to be the birthplace of both baked Alaska and eggs Benedict. The Grgurev family became owners of the establishment in 1998.

