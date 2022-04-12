Open Menu

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested over funds to Harlem real estate investor

Arrest comes after probe into Benjamin’s alleged campaign finance fraud maneuver

New York /
Apr.April 12, 2022 11:28 AM
TRD Staff
New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin (Getty, iStock)

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning to face campaign finance fraud charges.

The arrest comes after an investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors into whether Benjamin steered state money to campaign contributors, including a real estate investor, in return for fraudulent donations to a past campaign.

Benjamin, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s No. 2 and a former real estate developer, is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court Tuesday afternoon, NBC New York reported.

The arrest comes after Gerald Migdol, a Harlem real estate developer, was arrested in November and charged with wire fraud in connection to fundraising for Benjamin.

Gerald Migdol and Brian Benjamin (Facebook)

Prosecutors accused Migdol of making unauthorized donations under other names, including his associates and two-year-old grandchild, to help Benjamin secure tens of thousands of dollars in public matching dollars. Investigators reportedly probed whether Benjamin sent state money to contributors as part of the scheme.

Representatives for Benjamin, Hochul and the prosecutors didn’t comment on the arrest.

Read more

Benjamin previously represented Harlem and some surrounding neighborhoods in the state senate. Hochul appointed him lieutenant governor in August after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amidst his own scandal.

[NBC New York] — Joe Lovinger




