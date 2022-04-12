Open Menu

Winklevoss twins list Soho penthouse for $17M

An LLC linked to the crypto entrepreneurs bought the triplex at 20 Greene Street for $14.5M in 2014

New York /
Apr.April 12, 2022 05:54 PM
By T.P. Yeatts
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss with 20 Green Street (Getty, Compass)

Crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are giving up their posh downtown perch.

A penthouse condo at 20 Greene Street in Soho, believed to have been purchased by the identical twins in 2014, hit the market Friday asking $17 million.

If it scores a buyer at that figure, it will rank among priciest condos sold in the neighborhood this year, far outdoing the $8.6 million shelled out by PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman for a 4,600-square-foot unit at 30 Crosby Street last month.

The three-level, 4,300-square-foot condo includes three bedrooms as well as three terraces, a wet bar and a floating staircase. It also has unobstructed views of “every landmark in the city,” including Hudson Yards, the World Trade Center and the Empire State Building, according to the listing, which went up on Friday.

The listing agents, Douglas Elliman’s Steven Cohen and Timothy Malone, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Real estate developer Justin Ehrlich and wife Nicole sold the unit for $14.5 million in May 2014 to Casterlirock Holdings LLC, which shares a Delaware address with Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust, the twins’ cryptocurrency fund, according to SEC filings. At the time, the deal ranked among the most profitable downtown condo flips; Ehrlich had bought the property a year earlier for just $9.6 million.

The Winklevoss’ failed efforts to win SEC approval for their proposed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund — the twins were the first to propose such a vehicle back in 2013, but have failed in several attempts — may have soured their taste for the Big Apple.

The twins, who reportedly received a $65 million payout to settle claims that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stole their idea to create the social networking platform, formed the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini in 2014.

In March, Gemini committed to 17,000 square feet at 1 South Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, with plans to move in by August.

The Winklevoss twins were worth a combined $6 billion as of last year, thanks largely to their Bitcoin holdings, according to a Forbes estimate.

