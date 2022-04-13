A team of Compass brokers are headed to Brown Harris Stevens, focused on a troubled Upper East Side condo project.

Jeffrey Stockwell, Jill Bernard and Alan Shaker of the Stockwell Bernard Team will be selling the Hayworth at 1289 Lexington Avenue, a new development they expect will take one to two years.

Zeckendorf Development bought the 61-unit Carnegie Hill building in February for roughly $250 million. U.K.-based lender Children’s Investment Fund took the property over in January through a foreclosure auction after Ceruzzi Development defaulted on its construction loan.

The deal marks the first time BHS is selling a Zeckendorf building, CEO Bess Freedman said.

“Will we collaborate with Zeckendorf Development on this? Of course, but this is a Brown Harris Stevens building we’re selling,” Freeman said.

The Stockwell Bernard Team said in a release they’ve sold more than $1.5 billion worth of real estate over the past 20+ years. The Real Deal data show the trio sold $67.4 million on the sell-side last year.

“Change is always scary and disruptive, but we’re excited,” Stockwell said. “We like the size of Brown Harris Stevens very much because it’s large enough to have scale but it’s not so large you might feel a little lost.”

The team has been with Compass since its 2019 takeover of Stribling & Associates, one of the city’s last independent brokerages.

Ceruzzi’s late founder and former president Louis Ceruzzi spent about a decade assembling the property. It launched sales during a condo slowdown in 2019 — two years after the developer’s death — and defaulted on its loan from Children’s.