Open Menu

Lumber prices hit 2022 low

Mortgage rates, inflation hampering commodity’s market

National /
Apr.April 13, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

If prices fall in the forest, do they even make a sound? A dip for lumber might sound triumphant to weary homebuilders.

The price of lumber dropped to $829 per thousand board feet on Tuesday, the lowest mark for the commodity in 2022, Insider reported. Rising mortgage rates and growing inflation were cited as causes for the slip, along with a decline in home renovations.

The pricing represents a big 39 percent drop from only last month, according to Insider, when lumber was trading for as much as $1,357 per thousand board feet at its high for the month. The price is less than half of what it was in May, when it hit a peak of $1,733 per thousand board feet.

While rising mortgage rates and inflation are beginning to scare off some homebuyers, the drop in lumber prices could be the boon builders need to push back against the persistent supply and demand problems plaguing the market throughout the pandemic.

In February, privately owned housing starts rose 22.3 percent year over year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 1.77 million housing starts was up 6.8 percent from the previous month. Single-family housing starts, meanwhile, increased 5.7 percent from the previous month.

More homes appear to be on the way, as building permits for privately owned housing units also jumped 7.7 percent year over year, though they dropped 1.9 percent from the previous month.

Read more

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slid for the third month in a row in March, dropping below 80 points for the first time since September. The report cited construction costs as a factor driving down homebuilder confidence.

The report came the same day the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018, hiking the benchmark by a quarter of a percentage point. The rate increase will likely make borrowing more expensive, in turn making people less likely to spend.

[Insider] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDevelopmentLumber

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo (Facebook, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Yellow card: Community questions New Jersey soccer and retail complex
    Yellow card: Community questions New Jersey soccer and retail complex
    Andrew Kimball, president, NYC Economic Development Corporation (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    City calls for offshore wind facility dev on Staten Island
    City calls for offshore wind facility dev on Staten Island
    (iStock)
    Rental investors flood new home purchases
    Rental investors flood new home purchases
    Steve Witkoff of Witkoff Group, Len Blavatnik of Access Industries and the XI (Getty Images, The XI)
    Witkoff, Blavatnik set to resume XI condo project with new contractor
    Witkoff, Blavatnik set to resume XI condo project with new contractor
    Peter Florey, principal, D&F Development Group, in front of a rendering of the planned complex at 860-906 Fulton Street in Farmingdale (D&F Development Group, LoopNet, iStock)
    Affordable housing breaks through on Long Island
    Affordable housing breaks through on Long Island
    City Winery's Michael Dorf (michaeldorf.com, iStock, Google Maps)
    Got milk? Former factory eyed for future hotel
    Got milk? Former factory eyed for future hotel
    1 Flowerfield #24 in St. James (LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    St. James residents fight 75-acre subdivision
    St. James residents fight 75-acre subdivision
    NYC new development sales stay hot, but prices show signs of stabilizing
    NYC new development sales stay hot, but prices show signs of stabilizing
    NYC new development sales stay hot, but prices show signs of stabilizing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.