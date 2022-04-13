Open Menu

SL Green ordered to sell Times Square hotel stake to Andrew Penson

REIT purchased parcel under shuttered Crowne Plaza for $121M

New York /
Apr.April 13, 2022 11:45 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

SL Green’s Marc Holliday and Andrew Penson, billionaire real estate developer and investor (Getty Images, SL Green, Hospitality Online)


SL Green Realty has to sell its $120 million stake in Times Square’s Crowne Plaza hotel after a judge ruled that investor Andrew Penson has the right to buy it.

The Marc Holliday–led REIT and Penson’s Argent Ventures have been tussling since the fall for control of a small but strategic piece of land underneath the 795-room hotel at 1601 Broadway, which is in default on its $330 million mortgage.

The ownership of the property is as labyrinthine as a big hotel chain’s points system.

The hotel sits on a parcel of roughly 30,000 square feet, about a third of which had been owned for a long time by the Walber family. The Walbers leased their section to Vornado Realty Trust, which owned and operated the hotel.

Under the leases, Vornado had the first right to purchase the Walbers’ property if it ever came up for sale.

But in March 2020, the hotel — like many across the city during the pandemic — shut its doors and fell behind on its mortgage. Penson came into the picture late last year, when his company bought the mezzanine debt on Vornado’s leasehold for pennies on the dollar.

Penson’s Argent Ventures then replaced Vornado’s managers at the hotel and started sweeping the hotel’s revenues to service the debt, leaving unpaid rent bills to the Walber family and delinquent tax bills with the city.

Read more

In August, SL Green offered to buy the Walbers’ property, triggering the hotel owner’s right of first offer. Penson argued that right fell to the Vornado entity that held the lease, and sent over a sale agreement and a $30 million deposit.

But the Walbers argued that Penson had nullified the arrangement by replacing Vornado’s managers. Penson sued to enforce the contract but the Walbers went ahead and sold the property to SL Green for $121 million.

A Manhattan Supreme Court justice earlier this month ruled that Penson’s right to purchase the property was intact, essentially ordering SL Green to sell its stake.

“They’re entitled to enforce what they bargained for,” judge Jennifer Schecter said at a late March hearing.

A spokesperson for SL Green declined to comment, as did attorneys for the Walbers. Representatives for Argent Ventures did not respond to a request for comment.

Penson hasn’t seen his last day in court. The Riese family, which owns a small piece of property at the corner of West 49th Street and Broadway that’s been incorporated into the hotel, filed a lawsuit last year claiming the hotel owes more than $1.8 million in rent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    argent venturesSL Green Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vuori CEO Joe Kudla and 106 Spring Street (Vuori, Compass)
    Outdoor brand leases Soho corner for first East Coast store
    Outdoor brand leases Soho corner for first East Coast store
    Marc Holliday and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green Realty, 450ParkAve.com, iStock)
    SL Green nears deal for Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green nears deal for Park Avenue office tower
    Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO, SL Green Realty Corp. (SL Green Realty Corp.)
    Real estate bragging rights reach new heights
    Real estate bragging rights reach new heights
    Andrew Penson and SL Green in fight to control Times Square hotel
    Andrew Penson and SL Green in fight to control Times Square hotel
    Andrew Penson and SL Green in fight to control Times Square hotel
    Boston Properties’ Owen Thomas, Vornado Realty Trust’s Steve Roth, Paramount Group’s Albert Behler, SL Green’s Marc Holliday and Empire Real Estate Trust’s Tony Malkin (iStock, slgreen.com, vno.com, paramount-group.com, esrtreit.com, LinkedIn)
    Office landlords profess optimism despite dip in occupancy
    Office landlords profess optimism despite dip in occupancy
    Powerful New York real estate firms and families, including Douglas Durst and Bill Rudin, have donated money to Eric Adams (Getty / Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    Eric Adams’ cup runneth over with real estate cash
    690 Madison Avenue,SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and Ashkenazy Aqcuisition's Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via SL Green, Google Maps)
    SL Green looks to foreclose on Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison
    SL Green looks to foreclose on Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison
    Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
    Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
    Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.