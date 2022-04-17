Open Menu

Easy A: Emma Stone lands 1.2-acre estate in Austin

The 1.2-acre estate is perfect for the new mother

Apr.April 17, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Emma Stone bought a 5,000-square-foot mansion in Austin from a high-profile commercial real estate mogul.

The Oscar-winner quietly bought the estate last May, according to Dirt.

Records reveal the sellers were commercial real estate baron C. Patrick Oles, Jr. and his wife Julie, who originally acquired the estate back in 1997— a decade before the Superbad actress would grace the silver screen for the first time.

Oles, a native Texan, has been President and CEO of the privately-held commercial real estate firm, Barshop & Oles Company, since 1986, according to its website. As well-known political donors in Austin, the couple hosted at least one fundraiser for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s 2016 campaign in the mansion now owned by Stone.

Tax assessments pulled by the publication show the 1.2-acre property was last valued at just over $4 million. However, due to inflation and the state’s high-demand market, the estate sale was probably closer to the $7 to $8 million range, if not more.

The property’s hedges, mature evergreen trees, and triple-wide lot provide the home with ample privacy— ideal for a Hollywood star. The estate also includes an oversized swimming pool, formal gardens, and vast lawns shaded by a forest-like canopy of trees.

Last May, Stone and her husband Dave McCary —a comedy writer known for the popular web series Epic Rap Battles of History— welcomed their first child. The new mother has sold off two properties in her portfolio within the last couple of years. In 2019, Stone parted with her longtime Beverly Hills home for $3.899 million and in December she sold her West Village condo for $2.25 million.

The star of Disney’s Cruella still maintains a $2.3 million house in Westwood and a Malibu vacation home.

[Dirt] — Maddy Sperling




