Open Menu

Landlords who got aid are illegally raising rents: AG

Letitia James says renewal notices violate program terms, amount to “double-dipping”

New York /
Apr.April 18, 2022 03:30 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Attorney General Letitia James (Getty, iStock)

Tenants have reported getting lease renewals with rent increases after their landlords received money from the state’s emergency rental assistance program, the attorney general said Monday.

Those hikes violate the program’s rules.

ERAP provides money to owners to cover arrears, but landlords must keep rents steady for a year after receiving the first relief payment.

“Landlords who accepted payments from the state yet are still raising rents are double-dipping and breaking the law,” James said, adding that some lease renewals may have been generated automatically by management systems.

Read more

The attorney general added that she is “ready to take action” if landlords break the rules, but she did not say what she might do.

The warning comes as demand surges for rentals in the city, triggering record-breaking increases. Rents are up nearly 40 percent from this time last year, according to data from Zumper.

Landlords looking to profit off those jumps have been quick to hike rents, pricing out existing tenants. In some cases, prospective tenants have engaged in bidding wars.

James’ warning also applies to the 180,000 owners who have applied for relief but have yet to be approved. Owners who plan to accept funding should not raise rents, she said.

In the past month, the U.S. Treasury and state have injected a combined $919 million into ERAP to satisfy some of those pending applications. But the money might cover less than half of what New York rental owners are owed.

James instructed tenants who received a notice seeking an illegal increase to return the document to their landlords with a note explaining that receipt of ERAP funding precludes a rent raise. Those tenants should ask for a new lease.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    attorney generalCommercial Real EstateLetitia JamesNYC Rental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    (Credit: iStock)
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    Among Brooklyn's priciest spots is DUMBO; pictured is the neighborhood's Main Street Park (Credit: iStock)
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    The Silver Sands Motel (Google)
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    Andrew Scheinerman, Scott Davidovic and The VUE Hackensack at 295 Polifly Road (The Kislak Company, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    (iStock)
    As rents drop, Manhattan retail spaces are filling up
    As rents drop, Manhattan retail spaces are filling up
    From left: James Whelan, president, REBNY; Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator, New York Housing Justice for All; Kathy Hochul, governor, New York (REBNY, NY Housing Justice for All, Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    The truth about 421a
    The truth about 421a
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.