Paramus shoppers could be streaming into Amazon’s latest supermarket by the end of the summer.

An Amazon Fresh supermarket at 30 East Ridgewood Avenue in the New Jersey town is expected to open in a few months, NorthJersey.com reported. While Amazon hasn’t confirmed an opening date, a sign posted on the entrance says “coming Summer 2022.”

Another sign the store will soon open? Job postings have been up for the supermarket since the beginning of the year, according to the news site. Floor leaders and overnight retail clerks are among the jobs posted for the tech-forward supermarket, which allows customers to pay for groceries using a smart payment system.

The Amazon Fresh in Paramus is one of two set to open soon, the other one in Woodland Park. The opening date for the latter is more unclear, as the mayor of Woodland Park has said supply chain issues were causing delays at the store.

Both locations used to house another grocery chain, Fairway Market. They closed in 2020 and were purchased by Amazon for an undisclosed amount.

Many details about the stores are being kept under wraps. In addition to unconfirmed opening dates, it’s unclear if the New Jersey stores will have prepared foods or dine-in areas, a feature of some other Amazon Fresh locations.

Amazon Fresh now has 25 locations in the United States and more are popping up regularly. Two more are planned in New Jersey: Eatontown and Holmdel.

The brand is positioned as a more affordable option than Whole Foods, which is also owned by Amazon. Stores generally carry the same products found at other conventional supermarkets.

In September, an Amazon Fresh-leased building on the Los Angeles Westside, between Inglewood and Culver City, sold for $35 million to a private family office. M. David Family Holdings bought the 30,000-square-foot property, where the Amazon Fresh opened in January 2021.

