Open Menu

Amazon Fresh to open in Paramus

Signs point to supermarket opening in the summer

Tri-State /
Apr.April 18, 2022 06:04 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 30 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Paramus shoppers could be streaming into Amazon’s latest supermarket by the end of the summer.

An Amazon Fresh supermarket at 30 East Ridgewood Avenue in the New Jersey town is expected to open in a few months, NorthJersey.com reported. While Amazon hasn’t confirmed an opening date, a sign posted on the entrance says “coming Summer 2022.”

Another sign the store will soon open? Job postings have been up for the supermarket since the beginning of the year, according to the news site. Floor leaders and overnight retail clerks are among the jobs posted for the tech-forward supermarket, which allows customers to pay for groceries using a smart payment system.

The Amazon Fresh in Paramus is one of two set to open soon, the other one in Woodland Park. The opening date for the latter is more unclear, as the mayor of Woodland Park has said supply chain issues were causing delays at the store.

Both locations used to house another grocery chain, Fairway Market. They closed in 2020 and were purchased by Amazon for an undisclosed amount.

Many details about the stores are being kept under wraps. In addition to unconfirmed opening dates, it’s unclear if the New Jersey stores will have prepared foods or dine-in areas, a feature of some other Amazon Fresh locations.

Read more

Amazon Fresh now has 25 locations in the United States and more are popping up regularly. Two more are planned in New Jersey: Eatontown and Holmdel.

The brand is positioned as a more affordable option than Whole Foods, which is also owned by Amazon. Stores generally carry the same products found at other conventional supermarkets.

In September, an Amazon Fresh-leased building on the Los Angeles Westside, between Inglewood and Culver City, sold for $35 million to a private family office. M. David Family Holdings bought the 30,000-square-foot property, where the Amazon Fresh opened in January 2021.

[NorthJersey.com] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonAmazon FreshCommercial Real EstateNew Jerseysupermarket

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Attorney General Letitia James (Getty, iStock)
    Landlords who got aid are illegally raising rents: AG
    Landlords who got aid are illegally raising rents: AG
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    The Silver Sands Motel (Google)
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    Andrew Scheinerman, Scott Davidovic and The VUE Hackensack at 295 Polifly Road (The Kislak Company, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    (iStock)
    As rents drop, Manhattan retail spaces are filling up
    As rents drop, Manhattan retail spaces are filling up
    From left: James Whelan, president, REBNY; Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator, New York Housing Justice for All; Kathy Hochul, governor, New York (REBNY, NY Housing Justice for All, Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    The truth about 421a
    The truth about 421a
    Council member Gale Brewer and Manhattan Chamber of Commerce's Jessica Walker (Getty, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce)
    City Council’s storefront tracker comes up empty
    City Council’s storefront tracker comes up empty
    Abby Modell buys West Village, Midwood apartments for $68M
    Abby Modell buys West Village, Midwood apartments for $68M
    Abby Modell buys West Village, Midwood apartments for $68M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.