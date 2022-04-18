Open Menu

Shoe mogul’s ex-wife Wendy Madden sells Trump Palace condo for a loss

Wendy and Steve Madden paid $15M for the condo in 2013; it sold for $8.8M last month

New York /
Apr.April 18, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Wendy Madden and Trump Palace at 200 East 69th Street (Getty, Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons)

Wendy Madden and Trump Palace at 200 East 69th Street (Getty, Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Wendy Madden sold the Trump Palace condo she walked away with after her divorce from shoe mogul Steve Madden — for about half what the couple paid for it a decade ago.

The sprawling 4,000-square-foot condo at 200 East 69th Street sold for $8.8 million at the end of March, records show. The buyer appears to be Michael Farkas, CEO of Blink Charging Company, according to a mortgage document that appeared in city records Thursday.

Steven and Wendy Madden (Getty)

Wendy Madden forked $9.5 million over to her ex-husband for his share of the condo in 2015, two years after the couple paid $15 million for it.

The Maddens were married for a decade. Steve, a Queens native, famously proposed from prison while serving a 31-month sentence for stock manipulation, the Observer reported. He was paid $700,000 per year as a creative consultant to the company while serving his sentence, according to the Observer. The couple wed in 2005, following his release.

Read more

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom pad is made up of two combined units. A prior owner undertook a gut renovation and redesign led by Italian architect Russell Piccione that included the addition of a 19th century marble fireplace imported from Italy.

“It was a beautiful apartment with iconic views,” listing agent Mary Fitzgibbons of Brown Harris Stevens told The Real Deal in 2015. “The Maddens were lovely.”

Wendy was one of Steve’s first hires after he founded his eponymous footwear business in the 90s. Wendy stuck with him through his prison sentence, a saga portrayed in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Manhattan’s luxury market has fully recovered from the pandemic, according to a market report from Compass published in February. Deals for properties priced at $10 million or above last year totaled over $6 billion, an annual growth rate of 84 percent. Rents are also rising at the high end of the market: The median monthly rent in the borough’s doorman buildings was nearly $10,000 in March, a 10 percent annual increase, according to a report by Miller Samuel.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LuxuryManhattanResidentialTrump

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LA-based Carl Gambino expands in New York with Compass
    LA-based Carl Gambino expands in New York with Compass
    LA-based Carl Gambino expands in New York with Compass
    Frederick Peters and Shlomi Reuveni (Jesse Kent, iStock)
    Coldwell Banker Warburg allies with Reuveni for new dev arm
    Coldwell Banker Warburg allies with Reuveni for new dev arm
    Gucci's Soho store
    Gucci to open store in Meatpacking District
    Gucci to open store in Meatpacking District
    Dina Wein Reis in front of 25 Riverside Drive (StreetEasy, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Convicted scammer Dina Wein Reis lists UWS mansion for $65M
    Convicted scammer Dina Wein Reis lists UWS mansion for $65M
    123 East 35th Street (Streeteasy)
    Listed for first time in 40 years, Murray Hill mansion asks $33M
    Listed for first time in 40 years, Murray Hill mansion asks $33M
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Tal Alexander tapped to sell long-delayed new development condo in Noho
    Nicolas Berggruen (Getty Images, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    German billionaire splurging on New York City real estate
    German billionaire splurging on New York City real estate
    “A steal”: Billionaire John Paulson sells gallery space at steep discount
    “A steal”: Billionaire John Paulson sells gallery space at steep discount
    “A steal”: Billionaire John Paulson sells gallery space at steep discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.