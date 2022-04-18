The two most expensive homes to go into contract in Brooklyn last week were townhouses.

A Park Slope townhouse at 608 5th Street built in 1892 topped the luxury market. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home went under contract asking $11.9 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for homes asking $2 million or more. It has a private garage with a floor-to-ceiling glass rear wall and 14-inch-wide heart oak flooring. The home has outdoor space on the ground level as well as a rooftop deck with a grill and a separate terrace with a fireplace. It also has high ceilings, custom moldings and millwork and windows on all four exposures. It’s less than a block from Prospect Park.

The second most expensive home to go into contract last week was a townhouse at 6 South Oxford Street in Fort Greene with a $7 million price tag. The landmarked 5,300-square-foot Italianate brownstone is 21.5 feet wide and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The recently renovated house has dual saunas and a custom kitchen with high-end appliances and an outdoor kitchen. It also has a solarium, a garden and a wood burning fireplace, in addition to a gym. The solarium has a glass roof with solar shades and an office and a sitting area. The building has Passive Home energy efficiency, according to the listing.

Forty-four luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract — 22 townhouses, 20 condos and two co-ops — that’s up from the 31 homes that went into contract the week before.

The homes had an average price per square foot of $1,372, down from $1,446 the week prior. Their combined price was over $144 million, up from $97 million last week. The homes, which on average were not discounted, spent an average of 90 days on the market. The median asking price was $2.7 million.