Open Menu

Townhouses top Brooklyn luxury market

Houses in Park Slope and Fort Greene were the most expensive listings to enter contract last week

New York /
Apr.April 18, 2022 04:30 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

608 5th Street and 6 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn (Streeteasy)

The two most expensive homes to go into contract in Brooklyn last week were townhouses.

608 5th Street (Streeteasy)

A Park Slope townhouse at 608 5th Street built in 1892 topped the luxury market. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home went under contract asking $11.9 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for homes asking $2 million or more. It has a private garage with a floor-to-ceiling glass rear wall and 14-inch-wide heart oak flooring. The home has outdoor space on the ground level as well as a rooftop deck with a grill and a separate terrace with a fireplace. It also has high ceilings, custom moldings and millwork and windows on all four exposures. It’s less than a block from Prospect Park.

608 5th Street (Streeteasy)

Read more

6 South Oxford Street (Streeteasy)

The second most expensive home to go into contract last week was a townhouse at 6 South Oxford Street in Fort Greene with a $7 million price tag. The landmarked 5,300-square-foot Italianate brownstone is 21.5 feet wide and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The recently renovated house has dual saunas and a custom kitchen with high-end appliances and an outdoor kitchen. It also has a solarium, a garden and a wood burning fireplace, in addition to a gym. The solarium has a glass roof with solar shades and an office and a sitting area. The building has Passive Home energy efficiency, according to the listing.

6 South Oxford Street (Streeteasy)

Forty-four luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract — 22 townhouses, 20 condos and two co-ops — that’s up from the 31 homes that went into contract the week before.

The homes had an average price per square foot of $1,372, down from $1,446 the week prior. Their combined price was over $144 million, up from $97 million last week. The homes, which on average were not discounted, spent an average of 90 days on the market. The median asking price was $2.7 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynFort GreeneLuxury Real EstatePark SlopeResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Investor lists rare undeveloped Hamptons lot for $22M
    Investor lists rare undeveloped Hamptons lot for $22M
    Investor lists rare undeveloped Hamptons lot for $22M
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Take it or leave it: Negotiations in luxury market fall to 0%
    Take it or leave it: Negotiations in luxury market fall to 0%
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Homeowner associations look to box out investors
    Homeowner associations look to box out investors
    Spiros and Antonia Milonas with the Briarcliff (Getty, Zillow)
    Morgan Stanley wades into Milonas condo feud
    Morgan Stanley wades into Milonas condo feud
    He bought “The One.” What’s in it for him?
    He bought “The One.” What’s in it for him?
    He bought “The One.” What’s in it for him?
    From left: Ismene Speliotis, executive director, MHANY; Clare Miflin, director, Center for Zero Waste Design; a rendering of The Peninsula in the Bronx (Mutual Housing Association of NY, LinkedIn/Ismene Speliotis, Center for Zero Waste Design)
    Bronx development aims to turn trash into cash
    Bronx development aims to turn trash into cash
    Emma Stone with Austin (Getty, Dirt)
    Easy A: Emma Stone lands 1.2-acre estate in Austin
    Easy A: Emma Stone lands 1.2-acre estate in Austin
    Warren Buffett’s former Omaha home hits the market
    Warren Buffett’s former Omaha home hits the market
    Warren Buffett’s former Omaha home hits the market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.