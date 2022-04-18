Open Menu

Four LI shopping centers sold for $130M

Florida-based Regency Centers bought hubs from Serota Properties

Tri-State /
Apr.April 19, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Regency Centers' Jack deVilliers and 6222 Route 25A in Wading River (Regency Centers, Google Maps)

Regency Centers’ Jack deVilliers and 6222 Route 25A in Wading River (Regency Centers, Google Maps)

Serota Properties is saying goodbye to a handful of Long Island shopping centers.

Florida-based Regency Centers picked up four retail hubs for a combined $130 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The shopping centers span a total of 400,000 square feet.

Jack deVilliers, senior vice president and market officer for Regency Centers, called the shopping centers in a statement the types of opportunities the firm has been seeking out.

One of the most prominent retail hubs to change hands was Wading River Commons at 6222 Route 25A, which is anchored by King Kullen. The shopping center was sold for $35 million, making it the priciest commercial deal in the area last year, when it closed, according to Behind the Hedges.

The shopping center spans 99,000 square feet and is 82 percent leased, according to its incoming owner. Other tenants at the 14-acre site include CVS, Ace Hardware and Teachers Federal Credit Union.

Another shopping center in the deal was Eastport Plaza at 5-25 Eastport Manor Road, which is 97 percent leased. The nearly seven-acre property is also anchored by King Kullen and counts RiteAid among its other tenants.

The other shopping centers in the transaction were a 99,000-square-foot center in Valley Stream also anchored by King Kullen and a 140,000-square-foot center in East Meadow anchored by Stew Leonard’s and Marshalls. Serota Properties was the seller for all four shopping centers.

BTF Capital’s Aaron Malinsky and Schuckman Realty’s Kenneth Schuckman consulted on the deal; Schuckman exclusively leases all four properties. Geoff Serota represented Serota Properties.

The deals expanded Regency Centers’ portfolio to 30 properties in the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area, according to Behind the Hedges. In 2018, the firm bought the 450,000-square-foot Rivertowns Square in Dobbs Ferry from Saber Dobbs Ferry LLC for $69 million, the first Westchester purchase for the Florida company.

Read more

[Behind the Hedges] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong islandnassau countyRetailshopping centerssuffolk county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 30 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Amazon Fresh to open in Paramus
    Amazon Fresh to open in Paramus
    Attorney General Letitia James (Getty, iStock)
    Landlords who got aid are illegally raising rents: AG
    Landlords who got aid are illegally raising rents: AG
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    ZG, Rialto buying former Santander building for $105M
    The Silver Sands Motel (Google)
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    Andrew Scheinerman, Scott Davidovic and The VUE Hackensack at 295 Polifly Road (The Kislak Company, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    (iStock)
    As rents drop, Manhattan retail spaces are filling up
    As rents drop, Manhattan retail spaces are filling up
    North Fork Real Estate Inc's Kristen Rishe (North Fork Real Estate Inc, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Home prices in North Fork have outpaced the Hamptons’
    Home prices in North Fork have outpaced the Hamptons’
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.