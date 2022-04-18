The transformation of Schenectady may soon continue as three new projects head to the city planning commission this week.

All three projects are located in the heart of the city. Mayor Gary McCarthy believes the development surge is a result of pandemic-induced delays easing up, according to the Times Union, as well as a more widespread revitalization of the area.

“It’s just part of the renaissance going on here where we’re creating an atmosphere where people want to invest here, want to live here and want to work here,” McCarthy said.

One of the proposed projects is an expansion of software developer Transfinder’s headquarters. Despite employees working remotely during the pandemic, the company is looking to expand its presence by developing a five-story building at 438 State Street, a structure that formerly hosted a Subway, the Times Union reported.

In a statement, Transfinder CEO pointed to the need for additional space for the company, which has grown in size in the last two years.

Elsewhere in Schenectady, the Rosenblum Group is developing The Lafayette, which is being designed by C2 Architecture. The wood-framed apartment development would replace a structure at 31 Lafayette Street that used to house a printing plant and advertising agency.

The developer is looking to erect a five-story, 46-unit apartment building at the site, across from the city’s police headquarters, according to the Times Union. The development would include an on-site parking garage with 50 spaces.

The city planning commission will also hear a proposal from Cass Hill Development regarding the troubled Wedgeway building, which has endured a number of problems, including code violations that led the city to put a chain-link fence around the property, according to the Times Union. Development plans call for a six-story mixed-use building.

The city planning commission is set to hear the proposals on Wednesday.

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner