Open Menu

Developer “shocked and blindsided” as board rejects North Fork project

Cutchogue Woods would add 24 affordable homes in Southold Town

Tri-State /
Apr.April 20, 2022 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Local Southold developer Rona Smith of Housing Initiatives LLC and 15690 Middle Road in Cutchogue NY (Google Maps, Suffolk County Democrats)

A North Fork affordable housing project is on life support after the local planning board advised against it.

Rona Smith’s Cutchogue Woods development at 15690 Middle Road in Cutchogue received disapproval from the Southold Planning Board last week, the Suffolk Times reported.

The board claimed the 24-unit development was not supported by the town’s comprehensive plan, citing the project’s location in an agricultural conservation zoning district and its distance from the nearest hamlet center as reasons for not approving it.

While the planning board’s decision doesn’t kill the project, it makes it easy for the town board to do so.

“We’re dead in the water,” Smith told the Suffolk Times. “I don’t think the town board would override this.”

Read more

Smith worked with town officials on the project prior to purchasing the site and partnered with affordable housing developer Georgica Green Ventures. She was taken aback by the lack of support after going through those steps.

“I signed the contract because I was given such a positive reaction,” Smith said. She closed on the property in January and did not learn of any objections prior to that. Smith says she was owed better communication and said she was “shocked and blindsided” by the rejection.

“I just think the whole thing feels almost like they didn’t want to approve it, so they tried to find a cover for it,” Smith added.

There’s still a chance that the town board will schedule a public hearing after discussing the planning board’s memo at the next work session. If it doesn’t, however, the project likely doesn’t have a viable path forward. And public hearings often draw more opposition than support for affordable housing in suburban or rural areas such as Cutchogue.

Affordable housing is a growing need on the North Fork, where home prices have risen faster than anywhere else on Long Island. The median sale price on the North Fork surged 86 percent between 2012 and 2021, rising to $800,000 from $430,000, according to Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

In the fourth quarter, the median price in the North Fork was $900,000, a 12.5 percent year-over-year jump. The lack of affordable housing on the East End has made it difficult for local businesses to find employees. 

[Suffolk Times] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingCutchogueDevelopmentlong islandnorth fork

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    EMP Capital Group's Elie Pariente with 870-888, and 1034-1042 Atlantic Avenue (LinkedIn, Herokuapp)
    Brooklyn developments avert disaster with rezoning deal
    Brooklyn developments avert disaster with rezoning deal
    Schenectady mayor Gary McCarthy with 438 State Street (Cityofschenectady, Trulia)
    Schenectady projects reach city planning commission
    Schenectady projects reach city planning commission
    Regency Centers' Jack deVilliers and 6222 Route 25A in Wading River (Regency Centers, Google Maps)
    Four LI shopping centers sold for $130M
    Four LI shopping centers sold for $130M
    The Silver Sands Motel (Google)
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    North Fork Real Estate Inc's Kristen Rishe (North Fork Real Estate Inc, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Home prices in North Fork have outpaced the Hamptons’
    Home prices in North Fork have outpaced the Hamptons’
    From left: James Whelan, president, REBNY; Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator, New York Housing Justice for All; Kathy Hochul, governor, New York (REBNY, NY Housing Justice for All, Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    The truth about 421a
    The truth about 421a
    JPMC CEO Jamie Diamon and rendering of new Park Avenue HQ (DBOX / Foster + Partners, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    JPMorgan Chase reveals HQ plans after nod to remote work
    JPMorgan Chase reveals HQ plans after nod to remote work
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.