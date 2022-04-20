Open Menu

Loss of $21B in business travel to dampen hotel recovery

Report anticipates 23% shortfall in 2022 from pre-pandemic

National /
Apr.April 20, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

As hotels fight to recover from the pandemic’s ravages, a continued downturn of business travel will continue to harm the market.

Hotel revenue from business travel will remain 23 percent below 2019 levels in 2022, American according to a forecast from the Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs reported by Bloomberg. The nationwide shortfall amounts to a projected $20.7 billion revenue loss when compared to three years ago.

Though leisure travel is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic levels, hotel revenue from business travel is projected to hit $69 billion this year, well short of 2019’s $90 billion mark. Still, the forecast is looking better than it did the previous two years, when hotels lost an estimated $108 billion in revenue.

Unfortunately for the sector, the forecast shows business travel isn’t expected to recover until 2024 at the earliest.

For some big cities, the hit will be even harder for the coming year.

In New York City, revenue from business travel is estimated to reach $2 billion this year, less than half of the $4.5 billion hotels made in 2019. In Chicago, projections call for $1.3 billion in business travel revenue, down 48.7 percent from $2.5 billion in 2019.

Read more

San Francisco will be feeling the most staggering effects among the major markets. The report projects only $762 million in business travel revenue this year, a precipitous 68.8 percent drop from three years ago.

Despite the tough blow continuing to come from a lack of business travel, there are still signs of optimism in the hotel market. More than $12.5 billion in hotel sales occurred in the first quarter, according to CoStar data, a six-year high for the first three months of the year.

Real Capital Analytics reported hotel values climbed 18 percent year-over-year in March and hotel sales prices are outpacing profits, signs of an optimistic outlook for the sector.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes (Marcela for NY, iStock)
    New York’s last-mile boom meets anti-pollution push
    New York’s last-mile boom meets anti-pollution push
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday with One Vanderbilt tower (SL Green Realty Corporation)
    One Vanderbilt lease at $300+ psf may be city’s highest office rent ever
    One Vanderbilt lease at $300+ psf may be city’s highest office rent ever
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, iStock)
    Industrial strength: Prologis’ run unmarred by Ukraine conflict
    Industrial strength: Prologis’ run unmarred by Ukraine conflict
    (iStock)
    First-quarter hotel sales hit 6-year high
    First-quarter hotel sales hit 6-year high
    From left: Nadeem Meghji, head of real estate, Blackstone; Bill Bayless, CEO, American Campus Communities (Blackstone, American Campus Communities, iStock)
    Blackstone expands student housing stake in $13B deal
    Blackstone expands student housing stake in $13B deal
    Regency Centers' Jack deVilliers and 6222 Route 25A in Wading River (Regency Centers, Google Maps)
    Four LI shopping centers sold for $130M
    Four LI shopping centers sold for $130M
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Venture capitalists piled record $4B into proptech in Q1
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 30 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Amazon Fresh to open in Paramus
    Amazon Fresh to open in Paramus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.