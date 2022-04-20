Open Menu

Spectacular Hamptons estate heads to auction

May 2 sale slated for languishing 366 Gin Lane in Southampton

Tri-State /
Apr.April 21, 2022 08:45 AM
By Sasha Jones
Louise Blouin and 366 Gin Lane (Getty Images, Sotheby's International Realty)

Louise Blouin and 366 Gin Lane (Getty Images, Sotheby's International Realty)

A Southampton estate owned by a controversial art magazine publisher and collector is going up for auction.

The home at 366 Gin Lane will be auctioned off May 2, according to PropertyShark records.

The estate is owned by Louise Blouin, a Canadian art and media head whom the New York Post dubbed “the Great Gatsby of the art world.” The auction comes six years after Blouin was named in the Panama Papers, a leak of more than 11 million financial and legal documents that exposed how wealthy investors as stash money in offshore accounts.

Blouin tried to sell the property in 2016 for $145 million, but ended up listing it as a rental for $1 million a month. It was removed from the market in March 2019 before returning that September for $110 million. According to OutEast, the property was again removed in January 2020 with a final asking price of $140 million.

The home at 366 Gin Lane is one of two on a compound, along with 376 Gin Lane. The other home does not appear to be up for auction, PropertyShark records show.

Read more

The residences are situated on more than four acres with over 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront. The properties have hedged lawns, two pools and a sunken all-weather tennis court, along with security gates that open to a wide gravel drive, leading to the main four-story residence.

The second, separate residence, is designed similar to the other, with features such as dark polished wood floors and white interiors that feature detailed moldings, bead boards, French doors, transom windows and coffered ceilings. Both have gyms and saunas.

Harold Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty last had the listing. He, along with a representative from Sotheby’s, did not respond to requests for comment. Blouin could not be reached.




