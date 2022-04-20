Open Menu

Harry Macklowe makes his first move in Miami

More and more of the Big Apple’s real estate elite have been turning to the Magic City

Miami /
Apr.April 21, 2022 09:15 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Harry Macklowe with proposed project by Macklowe Properties (Getty, Arquitectonica)

Harry Macklowe with Macklowe Properties’ proposed project (Getty, Arquitectonica)

Harry Macklowe is trying his hand in Miami, The Real Deal has learned.

Macklowe Properties purchased 1.7 acres of land between Dadeland Mall and the Metrorail tracks with plans to build a pair of apartment towers with several hundred units, marking its first South Florida project.

Rilea Group and Euroamerican Group, through an affiliate, sold the property for $31.9 million, according to Charles Penan of Aztec Group, who represented the sellers.

Penan declined to disclose the buyer. But Macklowe Properties in February filed a project application with Miami-Dade County, saying it has the property under contract.

The plan is for buildings up to 25 stories with a combined 650 units, as well as 11,455 square feet of retail, 27,725 square feet of amenities and 614 parking spaces, according to Macklowe Properties’ submission to the county. The application seeks a modification of a previously approved site plan that allows for 448 units.

Rilea bought the land in 2015 from an affiliate of Florida East Coast Industries for $13 million, property records show. In 2016, Rilea received approval for the smaller project. The property is south of the Snapper Creek Canal, west of the Metrorail tracks and steps from the Dadeland North station, allowing for a transit-oriented development giving renters easy access to the Metrorail.

Macklowe founded his namesake company in New York City in the mid-1960s and built projects such as the 432 Park Avenue residential skyscraper, developed with CIM Group; and the 510 Madison office tower.

During the credit crunch of the Great Recession, Macklowe lost control of seven major Manhattan properties including the GM Building and the Crédit Lyonnais Building.

And more recently, the 85-year-old had a highly public, acrimonious divorce from Linda Macklowe. The art collection they shared was auctioned off in November, reaping $676.1 million.

Macklowe is joining other members of New York’s real estate royalty with checkered histories to plant flags in South Florida, including Jeshayahu “Shaya” Boymelgreen, who was banned from offering or selling securities, including condos, following a settlement with the New York attorney general in 2016. In the early 2000s, Boymelgreen partnered with diamond billionaire Lev Leviev on projects but the partnership was later dissolved.

Boymelgreen scored a $30 million construction loan for a 200-key hotel at 9300 Collins Avenue in Surfside in March. Previously, an entity controlled by his wife, Sarah, and others had planned to build a residential project along Miami Beach’s Pine Tree Drive, but sold the site for $31 million in 2017.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dadelandHarry MackloweMiami-Dade CountyMultifamilyMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    M&T's Darren King (The Org and iStock)
    Rising rates are headwind for multifamily lending: M&T
    Rising rates are headwind for multifamily lending: M&T
    Andrew Scheinerman, Scott Davidovic and The VUE Hackensack at 295 Polifly Road (The Kislak Company, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    Jesse Sutton nabs NJ apartment building for $36M
    A&E Real Estate's Doug Eisenberg (AE, Google Maps)
    A&E makes another big multifamily play with LeFrak buy
    A&E makes another big multifamily play with LeFrak buy
    Equity chairman Sam Zell in front of 140 Riverside Boulevard (Getty Images, Equity Residential)
    Sam Zell sells former Trump Place apartments on UWS for $266M
    Sam Zell sells former Trump Place apartments on UWS for $266M
    CP Capital co-head Paul Doocy and managing director of CBRE Land Services Group Steve Lehr (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    No lots? No problem: Developers turn retail into rentals
    No lots? No problem: Developers turn retail into rentals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.