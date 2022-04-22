Open Menu

Soho penthouse scores record price for non-doorman building

Pad at 20 Greene Street sells for $35.8 million, or $5,300 per square foot

New York /
Apr.April 22, 2022 01:59 PM
By Sasha Jones
From left: Casa Blanca's Hannah Bomze and Louis Buckworth in front of 20 Greene Street (LinkedIn/Hannah Bomze, LinkedIn/Louis Buckworth, 20 Greene Street)

No doorman? No problem.

Penthouse B at 20 Greene Street in Soho, a 6,800-square-foot apartment, sold in an off-market deal for $35.8 million. At $5,300 per square foot, it is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a New York City pad in a non-doorman building.

The home does have 2,300 square feet of outdoor space, which doesn’t count in the metric but surely inflated the price.

Another factor: The apartment was sold fully furnished with custom furniture and art packages. It has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Hannah Bomze and Louis Buckworth of Casa Blanca represented both the buyer and the seller. Samuel Ben-Avraham was the seller, according to public records. The buyer has not been identified.

“The sale of 20 Greene Street represents a milestone for our young firm as it is our highest transaction to date,” Bomze said in a statement.

The unit was designed by Gachot Studio. Among its features are herringbone solid oak wood flooring, Hinoki Tub and outdoor shower on the east terrace and a private roof deck with 360-degree Manhattan views.

On the fifth floor — the lowest floor of the penthouse — are two bedrooms, three bathrooms, storage and a kitchen. The large studio space can be transformed into a home gym, office or guest room.

The sixth floor features 14-foot ceilings and western exposures. There is a living room, kitchen, hidden closet, powder room and spiral staircase.

Up the spiral staircase is the seventh floor, which hosts a media room, western terrace and primary suite, with access to the south and east terrace, along with an ensuite bathroom.

The three-story home leads to the landscaped and irrigated rooftop, with a grill, marble countertops, marble dining table, dishwasher and powder room. There is also a fireplace with retractable roof and siding.

New York–based Casa Blanca bills itself as a “mobile-first” brokerage and has been described as the Tinder of home search. Its customers use a swipe-left, swipe-right interface in an AI-powered app to match them with properties. All communication and scheduling takes place in the app.

The firm recently took over sales at Thomas Juul-Hansen designed 199 Chrystie. In 2021, it closed $142 million in sales volume.

“This record-breaking transaction sets the tone for future transactions at the firm,” Buckworth said in a statement about the Greene Street sale.




