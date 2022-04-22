Open Menu

Google to open retail store in Williamsburg

North Brooklyn outpost will be tech giant’s second NYC retail space, joining Chelsea flagship

New York /
Apr.April 22, 2022 01:42 PM
TRD Staff
Google to open second retail space in Williamsburg at 134 North 6th Street (Google Maps)

Google will bulk up its New York City footprint with a retail store in Williamsburg this spring.

The tech giant leased a one-story building at 134 North 6th Street, Commercial Observer reported. The space, most recently a pop-up shop operated by The North Face, offers 3,980 square feet on the ground floor along with a similarly sized cellar.

Details on the lease’s length and the asking rent for the space, which is owned by Domenic Lanni’s L3 Capital, were not available.

The shop will be Google’s first retail outpost in Brooklyn and its second in the city. The company opened a flagship store last summer at 76 Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, at the base of its block-long headquarters.

The tech firm will join the ranks of other national retailers lining the North Brooklyn block between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue, including clothing stores Lululemon and Madewell and eyewear brand Warby Parker.

Retail chains have zeroed in on Williamsburg, where competition for storefronts intensified last year, according to the Real Estate Board of New York. The neighborhood’s retail corridors have benefited from remote work during the pandemic, according to the Observer, and boast tourism appeal as international travel returns.

Furniture company Interior Design will open an 8,322-square-foot shop a block west at 109 North 6th Street, where it signed a ten-year lease earlier this month, the Observer first reported.

[CO] — Suzannah Cavanaugh

    BrooklynCommercial Real EstategoogleRetailRetail LeasingWilliamsburg

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.