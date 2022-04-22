Open Menu

New bidder emerges for William Vale in never-ending saga

Zelig Weiss was nearing a deal to take control of hotel

New York /
Apr.April 22, 2022 07:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
William Vale (iStock) New York, Hotel

William Vale (iStock)

The battle for the William Vale hotel has been worthy of reality TV.

In the latest twist, a new bidder popped up just as a deal with Brooklyn landlord Zelig Weiss to purchase the property’s debt and equity from All Year Holdings seemed done.

The latest to seek control of the trendy Williamsburg hotel is a group led by health care executive Avi Philipson, according to court documents and filings on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Philipson has gone after All Year’s real estate before: His Graph Group and Rubie Schron’s Cammeby’s International recently reached a deal to buy All Year Holdings’ bankrupt Brooklyn portfolio.

Philipson’s new offer is the latest chapter in a drama gripping the William Vale, a space-ship-looking office and hotel complex in northern Brooklyn.

Read more

The project was co-developed by Weiss and Yoel Goldman of All Year in 2016. The Brooklyn landlords then had a falling out and sued each other. Goldman and All Year later ran into financial trouble, facing foreclosures, and in 2020 Goldman was forced to cede decision making to restructuring officers.

Late last year, Weiss, a 50 percent owner of the property, made a surprising bid to take control of the hotel despite a lawsuit alleging that he diverted money from it.

Israeli bondholders who held the debt on the property rejected Weiss’s first bid in favor of a proposal from Monarch Alternative Capital and Richard Wagman’s Madison Capital. But the Madison-Monarch bid fell through and last month Weiss made another offer to buy the debt in a deal valued at $157 million.

The bondholders were scheduled to vote on the proposal. But the Philipson-led group made an 11th-hour proposal to buy the debt of the hotel, also for $157 million, on April 12. It is conditional on Philipson’s group acquiring All Year’s equity in the deal.

The matter could come to a head April 26 at a meeting where the bondholders will vote to approve one of the offers. Philipson did not return a request for comment.

Philipson’s Graph — an investment firm — and Cammeby’s are set to take control of more than 100 assets from All Year’s portfolio of mostly small apartment buildings in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Williamsburg and Bushwick. If approved, the deal would allow All Year to exit bankruptcy, according to a federal court filing.

Philipson, whose Twitter photo does not show his face,  is a nursing home operator who holds an ownership interest in the Cold Springs Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Woodbury, New York. His fathe, Bent Philipson, is a controversial operator of nursing homes on Long Island and throughout the country.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Cammeby’s InternationalWilliam ValeZelig Weiss

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg (The William Vale, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Zelig Weiss returns with bid to buy William Vale in Williamsburg
    Zelig Weiss returns with bid to buy William Vale in Williamsburg
    22 Skillman Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    William Vale developer Zelig Weiss plans resi project near Navy Yard
    William Vale developer Zelig Weiss plans resi project near Navy Yard
    All Year reaches deal with Rubin Schron for massive Brooklyn portfolio
    All Year reaches deal with Rubin Schron for massive Brooklyn portfolio
    All Year reaches deal with Rubin Schron for massive Brooklyn portfolio
    Zelig Weiss, All Year near deal to end William Vale legal mess
    Zelig Weiss, All Year near deal to end William Vale legal mess
    Zelig Weiss, All Year near deal to end William Vale legal mess
    Zelig Weiss bids for William Vale Hotel after All Year’s demise (William Vale)
    In fight over William Vale hotel, Zelig Weiss offers to buy it
    In fight over William Vale hotel, Zelig Weiss offers to buy it
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.