Open Menu

Terzi owes $58M and counting on Midtown SoulCycle building: suit

The retail landlord faces a growing number of foreclosures across his Manhattan portfolio

New York /
Apr.April 22, 2022 03:35 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones and Gabriel Poblete
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Retail landlord Jack Terzi and 240 East 54th Street (Jack Terzi)

Retail landlord Jack Terzi and 240 East 54th Street (Jack Terzi)

Yet another creditor is coming after retail landlord Jack Terzi.

Wells Fargo is moving to foreclose on Terzi’s three-story property at 240 East 54th Street on behalf of CMBS bondholders, alleging he owes $57.7 million on a pair of notes on the property, with the debt growing $10,000 every day he doesn’t pay up.

The founder of JTRE Holdings, Terzi is battling creditors across his Manhattan portfolio. Wells Fargo is moving to foreclose on his property at 63 Spring Street in Soho on behalf of other bondholders. Two weeks ago, Terzi filed a last-minute bid to scuttle a foreclosure sale of his retail condo at 349 Broadway, also in Soho. A separate foreclosure auction on Terzi’s commercial unit at 27 West 72nd Street is slated for Wednesday.

Apart from illustrating the ongoing distress in Terzi’s portfolio, the fiasco also shows the winding path a securitized mortgage can take on the market. Loancore Capital Markets originated a $42 million commercial mortgage secured by the property in 2017. Less than a year later, Loancore split the note in two, with each half worth $21 million. Almost immediately, it assigned one of the notes to Deutsche Bank, which then assigned it to German American Capital Corporation, which then assigned it to the current bondholders.

Terzi missed a debt service payment on the mortgage in April 2020, according to the filing, the same month he missed a payment on his Spring Street mortgage and a month after he stopped paying at 349 West Broadway. The bondholders declared the Midtown loan in default in July 2020, and accelerated it in full at the end of the year.

Wells Fargo also accuses Terzi of taking a mechanic’s lien on the property in violation of a covenant in the mortgage.

Read more

When he bought the building in 2015, Terzi turned it into a health hub with SoulCycle and discount gym chain Blink Fitness as tenants.

He did not respond to a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateforeclosuresmidtown eastRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Google to open second retail space in Williamsburg at 134 North 6th Street (Google Maps)
    Google to open retail store in Williamsburg
    Google to open retail store in Williamsburg
    Robert Gans, 533 West 27th Street and Eli Tabak (Robert's Steakhouse, Google Maps)
    Strip club owner alleges Tabak family conspiracy in $100M suit
    Strip club owner alleges Tabak family conspiracy in $100M suit
    A rendering of 15 West Johnson Avenue in Bergenfield (Kislak Company)
    Bergen County apartments trade for $22M in 1031 exchange
    Bergen County apartments trade for $22M in 1031 exchange
    A photo illustration of "Foreclosure" signs (iStock)
    Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020
    Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020
    Empire State Realty Trust’s Tony Malkin and L+M’s Ron Moelis. Carbon molecules floating from an open book, against nyc skyline (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    NY unveils “playbook” for building owners to cut emissions
    NY unveils “playbook” for building owners to cut emissions
    825 Third Avenue in Manhattan in NYC with Durst Organization financial associate Lucas Durst (LinkedIn, 825 Third Avenue)
    Durst scores $100M loan for 825 Third
    Durst scores $100M loan for 825 Third
    CEO Ben Beitel and 120 East 144th Street (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    South Bronx leads mid-market investment sales with $42M land deal
    South Bronx leads mid-market investment sales with $42M land deal
    Stomp Capital founder Richard Fertig and 1655 County Road 39 in Southampton (Loopnet, Richard Fertig)
    Southampton hotel trades for $14M ahead of revamp
    Southampton hotel trades for $14M ahead of revamp
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.