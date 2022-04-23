Open Menu

Google opens new Pier 57 to employees, public

New York Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 23, 2022 04:19 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Pier 57 in Chelsea. (Google)

The search (and wait) is over.

Google’s new campus atop a pier that juts out into the Hudson River officially opened to workers and the public earlier this week.

According to the New York Post, the 630,000-square-foot space on Pier 57 in Chelsea features three buildings for 450 employees — as well as a two-acre publicly accessible rooftop park along with a food hall and an outdoor screening area for movies during the Tribeca Film Festival.

The campus was christened on Monday during a celebration at the pier located on the West Sid Highway near 15th Street featuring Mahor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Google chief financial officer Ruth Porat.

Adams and Hochul took the time to suggest workers start returning to the office after two years of pandemic-enduced working from home.

“So get some new work clothes, because you might have put on a couple of COVID pounds — I’m guilty too — and get back to work,” said Hochul. “Come back here.”

Google, which also has two other offices in the city — one at 111 Eighth Avenue and another at the Milk Building at 450 W. 15th Street — already employs 12,000 workers in the city and is still looking to grow there.

Back in September, it paid $2.1 billion for a 1.3 million-square-foot waterfront building at 550 Washington Street Hudson Square that was built in 1930 as a terminal for freight trains that ran on the High Line.

The 12-story building takes up two full city blocks, and its acquisition could push up the number of employees Google has in Manhattan by another 2,000.

And it appears Google intends to man the space: earlier in the month, management there asked employees to come back to the office for at least three days a week as part of a new hybrid work model.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ChelseaCommercial Real EstategoogleTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    300 Lafayette Street (Google)
    Windows shopping: Nightingale offering SoHo building leased by Microsoft
    Windows shopping: Nightingale offering SoHo building leased by Microsoft
    Retail landlord Jack Terzi and 240 East 54th Street (Jack Terzi)
    Terzi owes $58M and counting on Midtown SoulCycle building: suit
    Terzi owes $58M and counting on Midtown SoulCycle building: suit
    Google to open second retail space in Williamsburg at 134 North 6th Street (Google Maps)
    Google to open retail store in Williamsburg
    Google to open retail store in Williamsburg
    Robert Gans, 533 West 27th Street and Eli Tabak (Robert's Steakhouse, Google Maps)
    Strip club owner alleges Tabak family conspiracy in $100M suit
    Strip club owner alleges Tabak family conspiracy in $100M suit
    A rendering of 15 West Johnson Avenue in Bergenfield (Kislak Company)
    Bergen County apartments trade for $22M in 1031 exchange
    Bergen County apartments trade for $22M in 1031 exchange
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.