Townhouses topped the Brooklyn luxury market for the second week in a row, according to a weekly Compass report on signed contracts asking $2 million or more.

The townhouse at 108 Eighth Avenue in Park Slope was the priciest home in Kings County to go under contract last week, with an asking price of $6.9 million. The 8,000-square-foot townhouse is 20 feet wide and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has mahogany woodwork, original inlaid parquet floors, two outdoor terraces and a rooftop deck. It also has stained glass windows, panoramic city views and a primary suite with a large shower and cast iron tub — plus a home office. The grand center staircase allows most rooms to span the width of the home.

The house at 19 Strong Place in Cobble Hill was the second most expensive home to enter contract with an ask of $6.5 million. The 6,000-square-foot townhouse is 25 feet wide and has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has high ceilings, hardwood floors and a large chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances. It also has a wood-burning fireplace, a landscaped garden and a primary bedroom with an attached terrace and marbled bathroom. Additionally, the home has a dry basement and large skylights.

Forty-two luxury homes went into contract in Brooklyn last week — 22 townhouses, 18 condos and two co-ops – down from 44 the week prior. The median asking price was $2.7 million, and their combined value was just under $134.5 million, down $10 million from the week prior. The average price per square foot fell for the second week in a row to $1,258, down from $1,372 two weeks ago. The luxury homes sold last week did not receive discounts and spent an average of 130 days on the market.