With zero units sold, Tribeca project turns to Serhant

Brokerage rebrands ABN Realty’s 19 Park Place “Iris TriBeCa”

New York /
Apr.April 25, 2022 08:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Serhant's Ryan Serhant and Jennifer Alese, 19 Park Place (Serhant, Ismael Leyva Architects, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Serhant is taking over sales at another building.

This time, the brokerage will be marketing 19 Park Place, which at one time was called Tribeca Royale. The condominium will relaunch sales as “Iris TriBeCa,” an identity created by Serhant’s new development team in partnership with ID Lab, the firm’s in-house branding team.

It’s the 21st new development in just under 18 months for Serhant, which also manages sales and marketing for the Westly, Jolie at 77 Greenwich, Brooklyn Point, Quay Tower and Huxley, a total of over $10 billion in new development inventory.

19 Park Place (SERHANT. / by Donna Dotan)

Iris TriBeCa was developed by ABN Realty and designed by Ismael Leyva Architects. Kelly Klingman and Andrew Klima, both agents at Serhant, will manage sales on behalf of the firm. Prices at 19 Park Place start at $1.15 million.

Sales at the building were launched before Covid and were previously managed by Brown Harris Stevens. None of the 24 units has been sold.

19 Park Place (SERHANT. / by Donna Dotan)

Serhant has been rapidly expanding. The brokerage announced its new Hamptons outpost at the start of the month. Last week, it was announced that the firm will be marketing a project upstate, in Stone Ridge.

Jennifer Alese, head of Serhant New Development, said the brokerage aims to reinvigorate buyer interest in 19 Park Place. In a statement, she called it “architecturally stunning.”

19 Park Place (SERHANT. / by Donna Dotan)

The building stands 21 stories tall and units range from studios to three-bedrooms. Residences span a half floor or are floor-through, with each featuring floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls, frameless glass balconies and argon-filled windows that block sound and UV rays.

Building amenities include an outdoor landscaped terrace with water feature, residents’ lounge with screening area, fitness center, rooftop terrace and a double-height lobby with a 19-foot waterfall and a 13-foot custom glass blown chandelier by Bel Vetro Studios.

19 Park Place (SERHANT. / by Donna Dotan)

