Chinese furniture magnate purchases Central Park Tower pad for $15.3M

Yao Liangbo buys corner unit 47C

New York /
Apr.April 26, 2022 02:30 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Gabriel Poblete
Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street (Extell, Wikipedia)

Yao Liangbo has a new home to furnish.

Inside Unit 47C (City Realty)

The vice chairman of Oppein Home Group, one of China’s largest makers of kitchen appliances and home furnishings, purchased unit 47C at Extell’s Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street for $15.3 million — $4,500 per square foot — according to property records filed April 14. The asking price was $16.5 million. Janice Chang of Douglas Elliman had the listing.

Inside Unit 47C (City Realty)

The 3,400-square-foot corner unit has three bedrooms and three and a half baths, and is perched on the 47th floor of the Central Park Tower condominium. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of Central Park.

Inside Unit 47C (City Realty)

All three bedrooms are en-suite with baths and floor-to-ceiling glass. The primary suite features corner window walls, an oversized walk-in closet and marbled spa bath with an oval tub and glass-enclosed shower.

Located on Billionaires’ Row, Central Park Tower — known as the world’s tallest residential tower — rises 1,550 feet and hosts 179 units. Residents have access to approximately 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a sky club on the 100th floor that features a grand ballroom with seating for up to 130 people, a private bar, a dining room and a wine and cigar lounge.

The building is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with interiors by Rottet Studios.

Central Park Tower locked in two of the top ten priciest sales last year, although not without some price cuts. Unit 53 went for $50 million after a 50 percent price chop, while unit 109 sold for just under $48 million after originally listing for $78.1 million.

In January, the building had its first resale, with apartment 46C being listed for $19.85 million. Juan Carlos Gonzalez Jaramillo — a developer who splits his time between Florida and South America — bought the unit in August 2021 for $14.8 million, $3.2 million below its asking price.

Yao is estimated to be worth $1 billion, according to Forbes. He could not be reached for comment.

