Open Menu

This agent commissions suit could rock the resi industry

NAR, Realogy say they will appeal federal ruling

National /
Apr.April 26, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NAR president Leslie Rouda Smith (Facebook/Leslie Rouda Smith, iStock)

NAR president Leslie Rouda Smith (Facebook/Leslie Rouda Smith, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

A federal court ruling paved the way for homesellers to seek reimbursement on commissions paid to buyer agents, threatening to rock the residential real estate industry.

Judge Stephen Bough ruled on Friday that one of two federal commission lawsuits could receive class-action certification, Inman reported. The lawsuit started three years ago, when two homeseller plaintiffs Joshua Sitzer and Amy Winger filed a lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors, Realogy and others, claiming the sharing of commissions between listing and buyer brokers violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The lawsuit hoped to have homebuyers pay their brokers directly instead of having listing brokers pay buyer brokers from what the seller pays listing brokers. The lawsuit alleges the model inflates the costs to sellers.

The judge ruled that class-action certification is the “superior method for fairly and efficiently adjudicating the controversy.” With the decision, the Sitzer/Winger lawsuit can now represent any seller who paid a broker commission for a residential real estate deal across four Missouri MLSs, going back to April 2014.

The legal fallout could be massive. Hundreds of thousands of homesellers can now seek reimbursement on commissions paid to buyer agents in the last eight years, totaling more than $1 billion.

NAR and Realogy both said that they plan to appeal the decision. Keller Williams also said it was aware of the ruling without declaring whether or not it would appeal, but did note the court decision didn’t make mention of the merits of the plaintiffs’ case.

An even bigger federal case along the same lines is unfolding in Illinois. Should NAR and Realogy lose their appeals, it could set a precedent for other homesellers to challenge the broker commissions model across the country.

Read more

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brokeragehome salesNational Association of RealtorsReal Estate LawsuitsrealogyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Bernie Madoff and Steven Roth in front of 216 Old Montauk Highway (Getty Images, Compass, iStock)
    Steve Roth hellbent on flipping Madoff’s former Montauk home
    Steve Roth hellbent on flipping Madoff’s former Montauk home
    A photo illustration of a family viewing Brooklyn townhouses (iStock)
    Townhouses top Brooklyn luxury contracts again
    Townhouses top Brooklyn luxury contracts again
    432 Park Avenue (432 Park Avenue, Wikipedia)
    Flurry of $4M+ deals continues in Manhattan
    Flurry of $4M+ deals continues in Manhattan
    TheGuarantors CEO Julien Bonneville 
    Insurtech startup TheGuarantors raises $50M
    Insurtech startup TheGuarantors raises $50M
    Chinatown (Getty)
    Are Chinatown’s days numbered?
    Are Chinatown’s days numbered?
    Alicia Keys and Swiss Beats (Getty)
    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats sell Jersey mansion at a loss
    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats sell Jersey mansion at a loss
    Elle Macpherson's Coral Gables home. (Douglas Elliman)
    Elle Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M
    Elle Macpherson’s Florida home hits market for $29M
    Bluth Development's Chuck Bluth with Lake Tahoe (LinkedIn)
    Lake Tahoe estate asks $100M in bid for Nevada record
    Lake Tahoe estate asks $100M in bid for Nevada record
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.