Open Menu

CoStar shares rebound on higher Q1 profits, revenue

Resi investments paying off, Apartments.com sales improving, CEO says

National /
Apr.April 27, 2022 12:57 PM
By T.P. Yeatts
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CoStar CEO Andy Florance (CoStar, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

CoStar CEO Andy Florance (CoStar, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

CoStar Group shares rebounded in early trading Wednesday after the company reported higher profits and revenue in what CEO Andy Florance called its “best sales quarter ever.”

The stock fell more than 4 percent Tuesday amid a market selloff, but had notched a nearly 7 percent gain by mid-morning.

Net income for the quarter came to $0.23 per share, a 21 percent increase compared to $0.19 in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $0.31 per share, up from $0.27 a year ago and beating consensus estimates by $0.04.

Revenue totaled $516 million, a 13 percent increase from $458 million last year, as net sales bookings climbed to an all-time high of $68 million, a 31 percent gain compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The real estate data giant raised its earnings expectations for the year to a range of $0.98 to $1.03 per share, up slightly from the prior range of $0.95 to $1.02. A lackluster earnings outlook for 2022, alongside $300 million or more of planned new investment in residential products, contributed to the stock’s steep decline earlier this year.

Those residential initiatives, which according to Florance are meant to foster transparency and collaboration between homebuyers and agents, appear to be paying off. Unique visitors to the company’s residential sites more than doubled year-over-year in the first quarter to 14 million, and revenue was up 63 percent to $18 million.

“It’s a small number, but you have to start somewhere and we see growth in the future,” Florence said.

Sales for the company’s online multifamily marketplace Apartments.com, which had taken a hit last year as record-low apartment vacancy dried up demand for advertising on the site, also improved; they were up 36 percent compared to the fourth quarter.

“There are clear indications in the outlook for the apartment market that you’re going to see this ultra-low vacancy rate moderating,” the CEO said. “I would be surprised if that’s not what happened.”

CoStar shares are down around 20 percent this year, outpacing a broader market selloff that has attended rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 has declined roughly 12 percent so far in 2022.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCostar GroupResidential Real EstateTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Jeff Blau, CEO, Related Companies, in front of The Lyric at 255 West 94th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Korean firm makes US debut with $266M acquisition from Related
    Korean firm makes US debut with $266M acquisition from Related
    Zumper's Jeff Andrews (Zumper, iStock) Miami, Pricing
    Miami overtakes Boston as third-priciest city for renters
    Miami overtakes Boston as third-priciest city for renters
    REBNY Vice President of Policy and Planning Basha Gerhards and Rent Guidelines Board Chair David Reiss (City & State NY, American Law Institute)
    Landlords call for up to 6.5% rent hike on stabilized apartments
    Landlords call for up to 6.5% rent hike on stabilized apartments
    (iStock) Houses, Prices, Rising
    U.S. home prices surged another 20% in February
    U.S. home prices surged another 20% in February
    Deerfield's James Flynn and 345 Park Avenue South (Deerfield, iStock)
    Deerfield nabs big refi at life sci property
    Deerfield nabs big refi at life sci property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.