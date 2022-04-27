The bell has tolled for the Toll Brothers co-founder Robert Toll at his Upper East Side penthouse, where he’s asking a hefty sum for impressive city views.

Toll has listed the unit at 30 East 85th Street for more than $22 million, Bloomberg reported. Toll and his wife have lived in the building for more than three decades and moved into the penthouse around the turn of the century. They moved downtown seven years ago, though, and have been renting out the apartment recently for $50,000 per month.

The triplex stretches across the 29th, 30th and 31st floors of the building about a block from Central Park, and boasts 360-degree views of the city.

The bottom floor of the triplex is a guest suite, featuring its own kitchen, living room, walk-in closet and balcony. The middle floor has another two balconies, along with a large terrace facing west. The floor includes the primary bedroom suite, as well as a large kitchen, an en-suite bedroom and a long living room.

The top floor includes another two en-suite bedrooms, each with its own terrace. Building amenities include a doorman and a gym.

Tamir Shemesh of Serhant is the listing agent for the penthouse. If it sells for its $22.8 million asking price, the 5,425-square-foot unit would trade for roughly $4,200 per square foot.

Toll Brothers is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States and a Fortune 500 company. Robert and Bruce Toll co-founded the company in 1967; in 2020, the company’s revenue topped $6.9 billion.

Last year, Toll Brothers agreed to team up with Sam Zell’s Equity Residential to develop rental apartments to capitalize on rising rents across the nation. The partnership, expected to stretch over three years, aimed to put $1.9 billion towards the venture, centered in major markets such as Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Diego.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner