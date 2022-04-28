Open Menu

House to Biden: Seize and sell Russian real estate

Proceeds could go toward defense of Ukraine

National /
Apr.April 28, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Joe Biden (Getty Images, iStock)

President Joe Biden (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

The House of Representatives has an idea of what to do with seized Russian real estate: sell it.

The House passed nonbinding legislation on Wednesday, urging President Joe Biden’s administration to confiscate and sell the assets, the New York Times reported. Only eight representatives voted against the essentially symbolic bill.

The bill calls on Biden’s administration to create an interagency working group, which will then discuss how Biden can seize assets of Russian oligarchs sanctioned because of the war in Ukraine.

While the bill doesn’t compel the administration to liquidate seized assets, it is something Biden’s team has been thinking about. Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed support for legislation that would allow the administration to confiscate and sell Russian real estate and yachts, and use that money to fund military and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Granting Biden’s administration the ability to sell off Russian assets for Ukrainian aid would be unprecedented, should a more binding measure come to pass. Experts are debating if Biden needs new statutory authority from Congress to do that.

Biden previously stated his desire to “hunt down and freeze the assets” of Vladimir Putin’s cronies in his State of the Union address. But luxury real estate’s lax ownership disclosure laws and openness to foreign buyers present a challenge, as does any forfeiture fight that has to go through the courts.

To succeed in a legal fight, the government needs to show the funds tied to the real estate were derived illegally. Some oligarchs could try to avoid a messy forfeiture battle by selling the assets before they can be seized.

At the beginning of the war, The Real Deal analyzed property records, published reports and other data sources to map where wealthy Russians have bought and sold luxury real estate in the United States. Not all of the people involved are directly tied to Putin and the Kremlin.

Read more

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Joe BidenPoliticsResidential Real EstateRussiaUkraine

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    BHS' Aubri Peele and Christopher Burnside (LinkedIn, Brown Harris Stevens)
    Brown Harris Stevens agents sued for alleged “sexcapade” in clients’ home
    Brown Harris Stevens agents sued for alleged “sexcapade” in clients’ home
    3 Riverside Drive (Street Easy, iStock)
    Huge UWS mansion with stalled renovation gets another price cut
    Huge UWS mansion with stalled renovation gets another price cut
    Robert Toll, co-founder, Toll Brothers, in front of 30 East 85th Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Toll Brothers chief asks $22M for NYC penthouse
    Toll Brothers chief asks $22M for NYC penthouse
    Eric Adams, mayor of New York City (Getty Images, iStock)
    Adams pledges extra $5B in affordable housing funds
    Adams pledges extra $5B in affordable housing funds
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance (CoStar, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    CoStar shares rebound on higher Q1 profits, revenue
    CoStar shares rebound on higher Q1 profits, revenue
    REBNY Vice President of Policy and Planning Basha Gerhards and Rent Guidelines Board Chair David Reiss (City & State NY, American Law Institute)
    Landlords call for up to 6.5% rent hike on stabilized apartments
    Landlords call for up to 6.5% rent hike on stabilized apartments
    (iStock) Houses, Prices, Rising
    U.S. home prices surged another 20% in February
    U.S. home prices surged another 20% in February
    Former president Donald Trump, Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White and Attorney General Letitia James with 40 Wall Street (Getty, Cushman & Wakefield, ChrisRuvolo Public domain via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Cushman must play ball in Trump property probe: Judge
    Cushman must play ball in Trump property probe: Judge
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.